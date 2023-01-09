Winter Storm 2023

Support for LAist comes from
A car is visible in the mud under a roadway that has collapsed. A row of barricades and police tape block access at the right
Weekend Brings New Rains And Worries About Flooding, Mudslides And Driving Conditions
Of particular concern: Driving conditions on slick roads. About half of the 19 storm-related deaths were in vehicles. Fortunately, no one was killed when a sinkhole swallowed two cars in Chatsworth earlier this week.
Think Twice Before Driving This Weekend In Waterlogged California
Trees line what look like a brown river. The only signs it's actually a covered roadway are the metal guardrail along the bank and a strip of asphalt with yellow stripes disappearing into the water.
Small Business Owner Hurt By The Rain? Help Could Come If Disaster Declared
A man in a maroon-colored apron and winter hat stands smiling in front of a car stacked with plastic containers of fruit, bags and chicharrones and other snacks.
Crews Race To Clear Debris Basins Before More Rain Comes To LA
A yellow backhoe pours dirt into the bed of a white dump truck in a debris basin.
The Innovative Approach That Has Some California Reservoirs Capturing More Of This Stormwater For Drought
Most reservoirs aren't allowed to fill up in the winter, but Folsom Reservoir outside of Sacramento, California is using a new strategy to save more water by using weather forecasts.
