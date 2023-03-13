Another One, And Another One. SoCal To See Another Atmospheric River Starting Tuesday

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

You read that right — more rain is coming to Southern California starting Tuesday morning.

This storm is moving northwest to southeast, meaning areas like Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and the upper valleys of the Los Angeles area (Santa Clarita, San Fernando) will be the first to experience moderate showers.

Ahead of the rain, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for #SLOCounty and #SantaBarbara County from early Tuesday morning through Tuesday night. @NWSWPC has parts of #SoCal in SLGT to MDT risk for excessive rainfall. #LARain #CAwx https://t.co/5y6GTnIhLC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 13, 2023

About those risks

Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said this storm could cause water to pool in ponds on local streets and cause minor flooding in low lying areas, including a risk of rock slides and mudslides in burn areas.

The rain will start to get heavier in the later afternoon Tuesday, making for a really wet commute. Expect some delays to get to your destination.

Here's what the weather service is forecasting in terms of the intensity of the storm:

Here's our latest thinking about rain timing and intensity. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hOsaWM4J5W — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 12, 2023

The bulk of the heavier rain will concentrate over on the mountains.

"We're looking at the potential for the highest rain to be up in the Santa Monicas and along south facing slopes to the San Gabriel Mountains," said Hall.

Here's what we can expect from rainfall totals:

Latest weather story with the details of our upcoming storm. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zDamIQF1Jg — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 13, 2023

Any snowfall will remain at the resort levels, meaning 8,000 feet or above, but the weather agency predicts little to no accumulation of snow.

Tuesday will also bring gusty winds, with the highest winds concentrating over on the mountains.

This is a shorter system than some of the recent storms that have hit the state. Meteorologists expects it to taper off after Wednesday afternoon. But the National Weather Service warns to still stay away from local beaches as a high surf advisory will still be in effect Wednesday.



About atmospheric rivers

Here's what my colleague Jacob Margolis, who writes about science, says about atmospheric rivers :

We make a big deal about them for a few reasons.



One is that, on average, they're responsible for roughly half of our precipitation each year. And just a handful of atmospheric rivers can be the difference between a wet year and another bleak, drought-ridden one.



The second reason is that because they can drop so much water, they're also some of our most destructive storms, causing billions of dollars of flood damage to states across the Western U.S.



Atmospheric rivers are responsible for bringing substantial precipitation to California. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers)

Driving in the rain

Roadway safety experts advised motorists to:

Check weather and road conditions all along your planned route Slow down Keep a wider-than-usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front Don't drive through standing water — as little as 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks. Make sure tires are fully inflated Check windshield wiper blades and replace if necessary

Read more: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

How to stay safe in high winds

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



