State of Emergency Declared For San Bernardino County After Mountain Communities Are Snowed In

San Bernardino County residents have been under a state of emergency since Monday evening, as the rush of snow from the winter storm has left some people in mountain communities stranded or even snowed in.

The emergency declaration comes right as more snowfall is expected to cover the Southern California region this week.

The area has seen a dramatic influx of snow, visible in these NASA images released Monday. These are shots, from space, of Southern California from Feb. 10 and Feb. 26.

(Pictures courtesy NASA)

What this emergency declaration means

The declaration calls for state and federal support to help clear mountain highways and neighboring streets from snow, as well as to provide any other resources.

Caltrans will begin escorting people later today.



What local authorities are saying

In a statement, Dawn Rowe, who chairs the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and represents many of the affected areas, said local partners like the county's public works department and Caltrans District 8 are working around the clock to bring relief and resources to residents.

Snow has impeded people in other parts of Southern California. On Monday, Orange County schoolchildren stranded at mountain camps were transported home by bus, days after they were supposed to return.

As of now, there's still no estimate for when mountain highways will be available for public use.

UPDATE: 6 PM 02/27/23 #Caltrans8 crews have worked tirelessly to get our infrastructure safe enough for travel. With the upcoming storm moving into the area, Caltrans, alongside our @CHPArrowhead partners has deemed the necessity to conduct resident-ONLY escorts up the mountain. pic.twitter.com/oeN4VGlK4i — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 28, 2023

Here are the resources available

An emergency shelter has been set up at Redlands East Valley High School. Resources are available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also reach out to a call center at 909-387-3911 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for more information.

If you are over the age of 65 and unable to plow your driveway, you can call the Senior Assistance Center at 800-510-2020 for a list of contractors. Other local groups like the Rotary, Lions Club and Kiwanis will provide you with assistance.

FAQ on snow removal

FAQ's on Snow Removal Here's some information on the county's snow removal process as provided by the county.

Crews begin plowing when there is 2 inches or more of snow on primary roads Primary roads such as Lake Gregory Road, Grass Valley Road, Live Oak Road, Green Valley Lake Road, Maple Lane and Valley of the Falls are plowed first, followed by secondary roads, which connect the local roads to the primary roads, then lastly the local roads, such as the ones you may live on. Cinders are placed on primary roads and in school areas where the California Highway Patrol advises to do so. In case of emergency and if you think local rescue vehicles will come your way, call 911 or the local police immediately.

If your property is damaged during snow removal or cinder spreading operations, it will be in your best interest to obtain as much of the following information as possible: Note the date of the occurrence, time, address and any other information that you can. Get a description of the vehicle (blower, blade or bucket), the color of the vehicle, vehicle number and any emblems or insignias. Take pictures of damage if possible.

After obtaining this information, you should call the Road Yard Supervisor in your area and explain the damage to them.

If the damage was caused by County equipment, file a “Claim Against the County” form with the Risk Management Division, within six months of the occurrence. A claim form may be obtained by calling the Radio Room at (909) 387-8063.Be sure and include copies of written estimates of damage and photographs, if possible. Mail to Risk Management, 222 West Hospitality Lane, Third Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0016, (909) 386-8631.Be sure to check with your yard supervisor first before filing a claim against the County.

What's next

We'll keep updating this report as more information becomes available.