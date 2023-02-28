Bus Evacuations Begin For 600 Irvine Middle Schoolers Trapped In The Snowy Mountains

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

More than 600 Irvine middle-schoolers who’ve been stranded in the mountains since a blizzard struck last week are being bused home Monday, according to school officials, who expect all the kids to be home by Monday night.

The students from four Irvine Unified School District schools have been in the San Bernardino Mountains for a week, split between two outdoor camps. The plan had been for them to return home on Friday but then the snowstorm hit Thursday.

The district attributed the delays in getting the children home to the inclement weather and strained resources at the California Highway Patrol, which is escorting the buses down the mountain.

“As of now, the CHP has told us that the snow is negligible in that area, and they're confident that we can get all of our students home today — but that's barring any unforeseen circumstances,” said district spokesperson Annie Brown

Questions about the trip's timing

The stranding of the students created panic among some families, who registered their concerns on social media and questioned why the district went ahead with overnight camp stays when weather reports warned of a blizzard.

Some worried their children lacked sufficient supplies, such as medication and period products.

One source in the district said parents had pleaded for a town hall-style Zoom meeting over the weekend but were ignored.

“There's a lack of transparency in the whole process that has left the community of parents stressed out and concerned about what exactly is going on,” the source said.

Brown, the district spokesperson, said the district has heard the concerns. “We definitely understand that this has not been an easy situation for our families, and we're going to continue working around the clock until every child is home,” she said.

She said other parents have been “happy” with how the district has handled the situation.

“We've had some parents report, ‘My child's loving it and they're getting extra snow days,’” Brown said.



Homeward bound

By Monday afternoon, buses had arrived to pick up the 100-plus Turtle Rock Elementary students who’ve been staying at Thousand Pines in Crestline.

Brown said there were delays in getting buses to the other camp at the Pali Institute in Running Springs, where the bulk of the students are located.

In an email to parents, the district explained that CHP resources were “being strained while they responded to emergencies in the area and escorted buses from other school districts.”

Parents upset about the Irvine district’s response have pointed to how the Saddleback Valley Unified evacuated dozens of students and adults from the San Bernardino Mountains on Friday.