Sheesh. It Happens. Another Sewage Spill Leads To Beach Closures In Long Beach

A sewage spill has all but ensured that there will be no swimming allowed at beaches in Long Beach today.

Officials say a grease-clogged sewer line in Paramount backed up and overflowed into the L.A. River.

About 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of sewage ended up in the ocean, enough to fill up a couple of backyard swimming pools, according to Long Beach environmental health supervisor Keith Allen.

"We've closed the beaches as a precaution, and we are taking water samples to make sure that the bacteria levels are with the state standard," Allen said.

Beaches could reopen by Friday, Allen said, depending on how quickly the water clears up.