Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Sheesh. It Happens. Another Sewage Spill Leads To Beach Closures In Long Beach

By  Lita Martinez
Published Mar 2, 2022 4:11 PM
A person stands in the water while two kids play on the sand.
Long Beach's Alamitos Bay. A sewage spill in the LA River prompted officials to close beaches in Long Beach.
(OceanView90803
/
LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

A sewage spill has all but ensured that there will be no swimming allowed at beaches in Long Beach today.

Officials say a grease-clogged sewer line in Paramount backed up and overflowed into the L.A. River.

About 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of sewage ended up in the ocean, enough to fill up a couple of backyard swimming pools, according to Long Beach environmental health supervisor Keith Allen.

"We've closed the beaches as a precaution, and we are taking water samples to make sure that the bacteria levels are with the state standard," Allen said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Beaches could reopen by Friday, Allen said, depending on how quickly the water clears up.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories