Climate and Environment

Sheep Fire Nears 1,000 Acres In Angeles National Forest

By  LAist Staff
Published Jun 13, 2022 4:10 PM
Flames and smoke from a fire are shown burning over the top of a hill in the evening.
The Sheep Fire.
(Courtesy U.S. Forest Service)
Jump to

A wildfire in the Wrightwood area of the Angeles National Forest has burned 990 acres and is at 18% containment as of Monday afternoon.

The Basics

Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire, and CAL FIRE BDU are co-managing the fire response. Authorities note: "Fighting this fire has been especially challenging due to dense vegetation, steep terrain, and high and erratic winds."

673 total firefighting personnel are on this incident as of midday Monday.

Background

The Sheep Fire was first reported on Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. Several evacuation orders are in effect, and a handful of roads are closed. As of Sunday, 300 people had been evacuated from the area.

Evacuation Orders

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect in the following area:

  • East of Green
  • West of Highway 2/138
  • South of Snowline
  • North of Desert Front Rd.
… and:

  • Hwy 2 south to Lone Pine Canyon Rd.
  • Wright Mountain Road to Sheep Creek Dr.

Wrightwood is under an evacuation warning.

The Brief

Road Closures

Highway 2 is closed between Highway 138 and Sheep Creek.

For those who have been evacuated or may be evacuated, a help center has opened at Serrano High School. small animals and livestock are being accepted at the Devore Animal Shelter, 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino.

Dense vegetation, steep terrain and erratic winds have complicated firefighters' efforts to fight the blaze, but the county fire chief says better fire weather is expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Air Quality

A smoke advisory was issued Monday afternoon due to this fire affecting air quality.

Smoke Advistory shows the affected area is centered around Rancho Cucamonga
(Courtesy South Coast AQMD)

Scenes

Climate Change
Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.

How We’re Reporting On This

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Additional Information

For the latest information straight from local emergency officials, check the following websites and social media accounts:

What questions do you have about the fires burning in Southern California?

