Sheep Fire Nears 1,000 Acres In Angeles National Forest

A wildfire in the Wrightwood area of the Angeles National Forest has burned 990 acres and is at 18% containment as of Monday afternoon.



The Basics

Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire, and CAL FIRE BDU are co-managing the fire response. Authorities note: "Fighting this fire has been especially challenging due to dense vegetation, steep terrain, and high and erratic winds."

673 total firefighting personnel are on this incident as of midday Monday.



Background

The Sheep Fire was first reported on Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. Several evacuation orders are in effect, and a handful of roads are closed. As of Sunday, 300 people had been evacuated from the area.

Evacuation Orders

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect in the following area:



East of Green

West of Highway 2/138

South of Snowline

North of Desert Front Rd.

… and:

Hwy 2 south to Lone Pine Canyon Rd.

Wright Mountain Road to Sheep Creek Dr.

Wrightwood is under an evacuation warning.

#SheepFire There is a mandatory evacuation order for Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon near Wrightwood, CA. Wrightwood is under an evacuation warning. There is a road closure from Hwy 138 to Lone Pine (State Route 2). Info, incl evacuation center: https://t.co/sDIPfbFOGd pic.twitter.com/dl62DQOpfv — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) June 12, 2022

Road Closures

Highway 2 is closed between Highway 138 and Sheep Creek.

For those who have been evacuated or may be evacuated, a help center has opened at Serrano High School. small animals and livestock are being accepted at the Devore Animal Shelter, 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino.

Dense vegetation, steep terrain and erratic winds have complicated firefighters' efforts to fight the blaze, but the county fire chief says better fire weather is expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Air Quality

A smoke advisory was issued Monday afternoon due to this fire affecting air quality.

(Courtesy South Coast AQMD)

Scenes

#SheepFire (Monday PM Update)



➡️ 990 acres

➡️ 18% contained

➡️ 673 personnel



Good progress overnight on containment lines, mop-up & hot spots. Cooler temperatures & favorable wind conditions allowing ground/air resources to make great progress.



ℹ️: https://t.co/luRyaRWNG5 pic.twitter.com/CCLRBCiI1l — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 13, 2022

It is only mid-June and the #SheepFire in SoCal is burning with an intensity more commonly seen in peak fire season.



Fuels are at/near record dry levels.



An ominous sign for later this summer/fall when vegetation dries out even further. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/MlrE9gdgv7 — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) June 13, 2022

Climate Change

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.



How We’re Reporting On This

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.



Additional Information

For the latest information straight from local emergency officials, check the following websites and social media accounts:

