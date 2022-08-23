Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Parts Of LA County Are Under An Excessive Heat Watch. We Have Tips On Staying Safe

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Aug 23, 2022 10:03 AM
Map of Southern California and parts of Arizona and Nevada shows deep red in the inland areas indication triple digit heat.
Heat map of conditions on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 23
(Courtesy NWS)
IN THIS ARTICLE

An excessive heat warning is in place for the northernmost regions of Los Angeles County and parts of San Bernardino County's Lucerne and Apple Valleys starting Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for the Antelope Valley, with Lancaster and Palmdale expected to reach 109 degrees.

Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with NWS, emphasized the importance of staying hydrated on days like these.

"if you are going on a hike or somewhere where you might be away from an easy source of water, make sure you bring plenty with you," he said. "Avoid the peak heat of the day if you can. If you do have to work [outdoors] or if you know if you are out in the heat, try to find shade."

The excessive heat warning has been in effect since 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in place until 10 p.m.

The weather is expected to begin cooling off on Wednesday.

The Santa Clarita Valley and L.A. County Mountains are under an excessive heat advisory during that same time period, although temperatures are expected to be less severe.

A Growing Threat

Extreme temperatures are forecast to be a growing issue as the climate emergency continues.

A study released this month projected massive increases in the number of days above 100 degrees across the U.S., with some of the steepest increases in Southern California.

By 2053 these are the project increases:

  • Orange County’up by 214.3%; from seven to 22
  • L.A. County by 200%, to 21 days
  • Riverside County up about 186% from 39 in 2023 to 55 in 2053.

Safety Tips

Staying safe in the heat
    • Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
    • Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
    • Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

  • Protect a pet from excessive heat

    • Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
    • Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
    • Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
    • Provide shade
    • Provide clean drinking water

  • Protect a human from excessive heat

  • Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

    • Elderly people (65 years and older)
    • Infants
    • Young children
    • People with chronic medical conditions
    • People with mental illness
    • People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
What questions do you have about Southern California?

