Parts Of LA County Are Under An Excessive Heat Watch. We Have Tips On Staying Safe

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

An excessive heat warning is in place for the northernmost regions of Los Angeles County and parts of San Bernardino County's Lucerne and Apple Valleys starting Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for the Antelope Valley, with Lancaster and Palmdale expected to reach 109 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Antelope Valley for Tuesday. Record high temperatures possible! Heat Advisories also issued for the mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, and SLO Co interior. Overnight temps will also be very warm. Some cooling is expected Wed. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8LrZvy49i1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 22, 2022

Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with NWS, emphasized the importance of staying hydrated on days like these.

"if you are going on a hike or somewhere where you might be away from an easy source of water, make sure you bring plenty with you," he said. "Avoid the peak heat of the day if you can. If you do have to work [outdoors] or if you know if you are out in the heat, try to find shade."

The excessive heat warning has been in effect since 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in place until 10 p.m.

The weather is expected to begin cooling off on Wednesday.

More heat is expected on Tuesday, especially across the Antelope Valley where an excessive heat watch is in effect. Here is the range of forecast high temps at several sites with the best forecast to the right. It will start to cool down on Wednesday. #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/uHtdFY0GmZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 22, 2022

The Santa Clarita Valley and L.A. County Mountains are under an excessive heat advisory during that same time period, although temperatures are expected to be less severe.

A Growing Threat

Extreme temperatures are forecast to be a growing issue as the climate emergency continues.

A study released this month projected massive increases in the number of days above 100 degrees across the U.S., with some of the steepest increases in Southern California.

By 2053 these are the project increases:



Orange County ’up by 214.3%; from seven to 22

’up by 214.3%; from seven to 22 L.A. County by 200%, to 21 days

by 200%, to 21 days Riverside County up about 186% from 39 in 2023 to 55 in 2053.

Back to Top

Safety Tips

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



Back to Top