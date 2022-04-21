Mountain Lion Killed On The 405, The 26th Of Its Species Fatally Struck By A Driver

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

A mountain lion was struck and killed on the 405 freeway near the Getty Center overnight Thursday, according to the National Park Service.

The animal, which was not immediately identified as a tagged and tracked mountain lion, was struck and killed while attempting to cross the Sepulveda Pass roadway. The incident was reported near Getty Center Drive and the 405 southbound in Brentwood at around 1 a.m.

This is the 26th mountain lion to be killed by a vehicle since the National Park Service launched its study of the populations in the Santa Monica Mountains and the surrounding environments in 2002.

The death comes just one day ahead of the Earth Day groundbreaking for the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Corridor, which will span the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. Superhighways like the 101 and 405 slice through the natural environments of Southern California wildlife, oftentimes turning them right back, according to National Wildlife Federation Regional Director Beth Pratt. Others, however, attempt to navigate the busy roads without protection.

“We didn't know when we put in freeways like the 101 what it was doing to animal travel patterns, but we do now,” Pratt said. “Basically it comes down to this — I've stood at the 101 at 2 a.m. and I still wouldn't cross. And that's what these animals are pretty much saying [when they often encounter a freeway.]”

The last big cat to meet a similar fate was P-104, in March. It was the first mountain lion to be struck and killed by a driver on the Pacific Coast Highway.

An artist's rendering shows a wide green passageway over many lanes of highway ((Courtesy National Wildlife Federation) )