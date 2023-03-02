Mount Baldy Road Remains Closed Due To Avalanches

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

San Bernardino County fire officials have closed Mount Baldy Road until further notice because of debris blocking the road to the Mount Baldy Resort. The resort's Twitter account reported “multiple life threatening avalanches” below the parking lot in the Movie Slope area.

Dangerous conditions: Heavy snowfall over the last week has left roads impassable. San Bernardino County residents have been under a state of emergency since Monday evening, as the rush of snow from the winter storm has left some people in mountain communities stranded or even snowed in.

More snow coming: Another storm is expected to land in Big Bear tonight, dumping between one and two feet of snow. Snow has already impeded people in other parts of Southern California. On Monday, Orange County schoolchildren stranded at mountain camps were transported home by bus, days after they were supposed to return.