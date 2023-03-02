Mount Baldy Road Remains Closed Due To Avalanches
Topline:
San Bernardino County fire officials have closed Mount Baldy Road until further notice because of debris blocking the road to the Mount Baldy Resort. The resort's Twitter account reported “multiple life threatening avalanches” below the parking lot in the Movie Slope area.
Dangerous conditions: Heavy snowfall over the last week has left roads impassable. San Bernardino County residents have been under a state of emergency since Monday evening, as the rush of snow from the winter storm has left some people in mountain communities stranded or even snowed in.
More snow coming: Another storm is expected to land in Big Bear tonight, dumping between one and two feet of snow. Snow has already impeded people in other parts of Southern California. On Monday, Orange County schoolchildren stranded at mountain camps were transported home by bus, days after they were supposed to return.
Go deeper: Forest officials ask the public to stay alert to any updates from their official accounts , the Mount Baldy Resort account , and any new information about weather conditions from the National Weather Service .
-
A look at years past when snows creeped into our citified neighborhoods, away from the mountains and foothills.
-
In the face of a drier future, that iconic piece of Americana is on its way out in Southern California.
-
Here’s everything you need to know about coyotes in Los Angeles County.
-
Alternative headline: A Coyote's Guide To Mating in L.A. But it's really more for humans.
-
The mountain lion's death comes about a month after the beloved P-22 was euthanized.
-
With one hikers still missing — the well-known actor Julian Sands — expert mountaineers say the usual scarcity of snow in the L.A.-area makes it especially hard to get enough experience to safely venture out in harsh conditions.