Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Mount Baldy Road Remains Closed Due To Avalanches

By Daniel Martinez
Published Mar 1, 2023 5:42 PM
A vehicle clears snow in front of a restaurant as snow falls in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County near Los Angeles County, on February 24, 2023 in Mount Baldy, California.
A vehicle clears snow in front of a restaurant as snow falls in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County near Los Angeles County, on February 24, 2023 in Mount Baldy, California.
(Mario Tama/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

San Bernardino County fire officials have closed Mount Baldy Road until further notice because of debris blocking the road to the Mount Baldy Resort. The resort's Twitter account reported “multiple life threatening avalanches” below the parking lot in the Movie Slope area.

Dangerous conditions: Heavy snowfall over the last week has left roads impassable. San Bernardino County residents have been under a state of emergency since Monday evening, as the rush of snow from the winter storm has left some people in mountain communities stranded or even snowed in.

More snow coming: Another storm is expected to land in Big Bear tonight, dumping between one and two feet of snow. Snow has already impeded people in other parts of Southern California. On Monday, Orange County schoolchildren stranded at mountain camps  were transported home by bus, days after they were supposed to return.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Go deeper: Forest officials ask the public to stay alert to any updates from their official accounts , the Mount Baldy Resort account , and any new information about weather conditions from the National Weather Service .

Most Read
Best of LAist