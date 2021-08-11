Monsoonal Storms Expected In Parts Of LA County

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The National Weather Service is predicting monsoonal storms Wednesday night for the Antelope Valley and over the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains.

We talked to Kristen Stewart, a NWS meteorologist, about the conditions we're seeing. Yes, they are normal for this time of year.

"This is a typical monsoonal flow," she said, explaining that high pressure builds over the Southwest U.S. and that pushes warm moisture from Gulf of California into Southern California and Arizona.

"And then there's instability in the atmosphere as well, and that can lead to thunderstorms," Stewart said.

This morning brought a report of a waterspout — a tornado over the ocean — between the Orange County coast and Catalina.

Here's what that looked like on radar:

Avalon Harbor reporting a thunderstorm with heavy rain as of 415 AM. Storms across the San Pedro Channel should weaken some after 5 AM this morning. #CAWX #LArain #LAweather pic.twitter.com/fGXtN85BNZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 11, 2021

Those conditions prompted a predawn warning to seek safe harbor because high winds and steep waves were also possible.

Special Marine Warning including the Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands until 4:30 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/NYmZ7bUXbp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 11, 2021

A good way to get tipped off to hazardous weather conditions is the Wireless Emergency Alert System. Through this service, you can get tornado, flash flood, and other severe weather warnings directly to your cell phone.

He says most phone service providers have these alerts set to receive by default on the phones they sell, said Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Alerts should be automatic, and localized, so don't just swipe away the notification when it starts blaring at you.

And as a reminder, check out this page that describes Wireless Emergency Alerts and NWS warnings. You will receive these when you are inside or near the area (polygon) defined by a warning. #cawx https://t.co/6yzWDr1dr9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 11, 2021

"It will alert based on the geographical area, so if you're in the warning area, your cell phone should do that alert," said Gregoria.

You can also find a list of all weather warnings on weather.gov.

One note: Although rains is welcome (we are in drought conditions), lightning strikes can also start fires. That's what happened this week in the Big Bear area, where fortunately firefighters were able to handle the fires quickly.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA—Firefighters continue suppress two of the six remaining lightning-caused fires from yesterday (see photos).



In the meantime, two more fires caused by lightning were reported this morning, one on Bear Mountain and one on Sugarloaf Mountain. Crews are assigned. pic.twitter.com/wqM4N4VNwt — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 11, 2021