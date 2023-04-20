Looking For Ways To Show Some Love To Earth? Here Are 50 SoCal Events To Consider

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Weekender newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

There’s no planet like Earth. Literally. And that’s as good a reason as any to gather your friends and loved ones to pay a special tribute to the one and only big blue planet that holds us all.

We rounded up a list of Earth day events for this weekend — from beach and river cleanups to group hiking and festivals — so you can choose how you want to show Earth some love this weekend.



Cleanups

If you’re the kind of person who likes to get their hands dirty or you’re the friend who reminds people constantly not to litter, then these cleanup events are for you. Not only will you feel good about caring for this beautiful planet, but you can also get a good workout out in, like with Newport’s Run, Yoga and Clean up, or party after at Golden Road Brewing. Take a look at these events and see what’s going on in your community. Bonus points: All of these events end pretty early in the day.

Earth Day Community Habitat Restoration



303 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

Saturday, April 22 — 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friends of Ballona Wetlands are organizing a community cleanup for Ballona, the largest coastal wetland in L.A County. Registration and closed-toed shoes is required. You can bring gardening gloves and a water bottle to stay hydrated.



Eaton Canyon Clean Up

Eaton Canyon Nature Associates Parking Lot

1750 N Altadena Drive, Pasadena

Saturday, April 22 — 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Eaton Canyon Nature Center Association in partnership with hiking groups and outdoor brands are hosting a cleanup for Eaton Canyon followed by a party. Bring hiking gear, plenty of water and snacks and other essentials. Hosts will provide bags and gloves.



Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Beach Clean Up

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Join the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium to help clean up the beach or work in the native garden. Following the cleanup, you can stop by the gift shop for the craft fair where local artisans are selling upcycled goods. BONUS: Anyone who spends $10 or more at the gift shop will get a free packet of monarch-friendly milkweed seeds.



Great L.A. River Cleanup

Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve

Lewis MacAdams River Front Park & Elysian Valley Gateway Park, and the Goldenshore Marine Reserve.

Saturday, April 22 — 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friends of the L.A River are hosting more than just a cleanup at several locations — join them for habitat restoration, educational activities, nature walks and more activities.



L.A Waterkeeper Cleanup

L.A. River Entrance at Northwater Park

3900 Chevy Chase Drive, Los Angeles

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Following the cleanup, there’s going to be an afterparty event at Golden Road Brewing.



Hermosa Beach Cleanup

1 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

South of Hermosa Beach Pier

Sat. April 22 — 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Several Hermosa Beach and South Bay communities will gather to clean up Hermosa Beach. Bring gloves, closed-toed shoes, water and snacks.



Huntington Beach Cleanup

Huntington City Beach

Bartlett Park

19822 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

Sat. April 22 — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

You can choose between a coastal or inner city clean up here. Registration is required. Bring gloves, buckets, water, snacks and other essentials.



Huntington Park Cleanup

Raul Perez Memorial Park

6208 Alameda St., Huntington Park,

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m - 1 p.m.

The city of Huntington Park is asking you to help keep the city clean.



Newport Veterans Cleanup

1 Newport Pier, Newport Beach

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Join Recycle for Veterans as they gather to cleanup Newport Beach. They’ll supply bags, gloves, buckets and hand sanitizer, but make sure to bring your own essentials like water, snacks, etc.

You can also get community service hours for doing the work.



Newport Run Yoga and Cleanup

Lifeguard Tower 28

West Oceanfront, Newport Beach

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Prepare to get a good workout in before the cleanup. You’ll start the morning with a 5K run/walk, then yoga. Following that, there will be a sound bath for an opportunity to cool down, an opportunity to participate in a raffle and finally, beach cleanup.



Santa Clarita Condor Cleanup

St. Francis Dam National Monument

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Save the condors! Over on the lower section of the St. Francis Dam National Monument, broken shards of glass are scattered around that condors pick up and try to eat. Help clear this area and make the area safe for the condors. Bring a heavy bag, gloves and even a low chair so you can sit and pick up the glass instead of bending over. The broken glass will be recycled. This event is hosted by the Santa Clarita Hiking Club.



Sherman Way Cleanup

Directions sent on registration

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Join the Volunteers Cleaning Committee for an all street cleanup in the San Fernando Valley. The whole group will be covering 14.5 miles from Platt Street to Vineland. Most equipment will be supplied except for gloves. Then, reward yourself with a free ice cream social. Registration is mandatory.



Venice Beach Cleanup

Venice Beach

1500 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles

Saturday, April 22 — 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The Ecological Servants Project is hosting their annual Venice Beach Day Cleanup. They’ll provide equipment such as trash grabbers, gloves, bags, buckets, and include refreshments.



Venice's Clean Up the Beach

Venice Beach

Meet at Lifeguard Tower #19

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Clean Up the Beach, a small nonprofit, is hosting their own Venice Beach cleanup where all equipment will be provided. They’ll meet over on Lifeguard Tower #19.



Westminster Cleanup

Buckingham Park

6502 Homer St., Westminster

Saturday, April 22 — 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The city of Westminster is asking you to help clean up Buckingham Park and plant a tree or two. Or, go to the Senior Center and help with the Beautification Project through indoor landscaping. Anyone who registers early will get a free commemorative t-shirt.



Festivals, composting and more

Are you looking for Earth Day festivals that give Coachella vibes but are also family friendly? We have a list of fairs to check out, or even composting and gardening workshops. We also have an at-home activity for kiddos and more ways to celebrate Earth Day with your community.

National Park Week

Are you a fan of national parks? Do you ever imagine taking a spontaneous trip to Yellowstone? With Earth Month happening, get yourself out of the house and take a trip to a national park, where entrance fees will be waived on Saturday. National Park Week lasts until April 30, so go ahead and enjoy the great big outdoors.



Earth Day Celebration and Gloria Molina Park and the Music Center

Head on over to the Music Center and Gloria Molina Park for one of the biggest L.A. celebrations of Earth Day. Gloria Molina Park hosts Easy Mornings where you can shop for sustainable clothing, take a family yoga class or even make wildflower seed bulbs during the afternoon. Later in the evening, check out the Our Common Home interactive art exhibit.



Metrolink takes you to sustainable landscapes

For Metrolink fans, here’s a chance to visit a few sustainable, jaw-dropping landscapes in California for Earth day.



Zero waste event and open house at the Hyperion

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant

12000 Vista Del Mar Playa del Rey

Saturday, Apr. 22 — 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Join the L.A. Sanitation And Environment for a full day of Earth Day fun. From free burgers from the Habit to honking horns on city trucks, this event is for everyone.



Earth Day in Whittier

Sanitation Districts' Joint Administration Office

1955 Workman Mill Road, Whittier

Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Enjoy face painting, bring clothes and shoes to donate and more Earth Day activities.



Chatsworth Nature Preserve open house

23236 Valley Circle Blvd., Los Angeles

Enter through the gate on Valley Circle Boulevard

Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Check out exhibitions of live animals, guided nature hikes and food trucks.



Smart gardening workshop

Malibu City Hall

23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu

Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Learn about backyard composting, water conservation, worm composting (yes, you read that right) and edible gardening. You can also get a free packet of California poppy seeds for planting.



Malibu Creek Junior Rangers scavenger hunt

1925 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas

Amphitheater near the campground

Saturday, April 22 — 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Calling all Junior Rangers! Go on a scavenger hunt for cool plants.



Beverly Hills Earth Day Farmers Market

Civic Center Drive and 3rd Street

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Head on over to the Farmers Market for an Earth Day celebration with free composting giveaways, free shredding and more activities.



Earth Day Expo in Calabasas

Las Virgenes Creek on Agoura Road

Saturday, April 22 — 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Cerritos College Earth Day Festival

Cerritos College Falcon Square

Saturday, April 22 — 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More info

Tree planting and local garden tour in Claremont

Claremont is hosting separate events for Earth Day. On Saturday, you can plant a tree at Padua Park from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Make sure to bring sunscreen, water and bug spray.

For more info on this event, visit here .

And, there’s a chance to get a tour of California Botanic gardens on Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. for $20. You can get more info here.

Cucamonga Valley Water District

10440 Ashford St., Rancho Cucamonga

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Go to a behind the scenes look at the Cucamonga Valley Water District water and wastewater services. It’s a family friendly event that includes a games, a magic show and more.



Pop-up planting bar

Ivy Station

8840 National Blvd., Culver City

Saturday, April 22 — 11 a.m - 1 p.m.

Are you a plant lover? Check out this pop-up planting bar at Ivy Station. Kids can also join the reDiscover Center in making upcycled nature journals.



Meditate and Move for Earth Day, Culver City

Stoneview Nature Center

5950 Stoneview Drive, Culver City

Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Black Women for Wellness is hosting a meditation and gentle movement session.



Glendora Earth Day Festival

Glendora City Hall

116 E Foothill Blvd., Glendora

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 1 pm.

The Glendora Earth Day Festival is more than just a festival. There’s a community bike ride, a narrated eco-tour of the city, a shoe drive, and more.



Glendale Earth Day Fair

Pacific Park

501 S Pacific Ave., Glendale

Saturday, April 22 — 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Earth Day sound bath

Verdugo Park

1621 Canada Blvd.

North side of park (across from baseball field) in Glendale

Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sometimes listening to nature sounds is the best form of therapy. Enjoy a sound “bath” from Gamila Smith of Holy Sage L.A. where crystal bowls, rainmakers and chimes will soothe the soul. Bring a yoga mat, a picnic blanket or even some pillows to make yourself comfy.



Good Earth community garden

5546 Boden St., Los Angeles

Saturday, April 22 — 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If you have any reusable items lying around that you think someone else may enjoy, then bring them over for a trading session at the Buy Nothing Table. This event has an itinerary of activities, some labor intensive and others more relaxing.



City of Monrovia Earth Day celebration

Library Park

321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia

Saturday, April 22 — 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Free festival for all ages, especially for the kid in you who still thinks face painting is cool.



Earth Day at the Bay

Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center

Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Live music. Food trucks. Scavenger hunt. Need I say more?

More info

E-Waste, paper shredding and compost collection in Newport Beach

592 Superior Ave., Newport Beach

Saturday, April 22 — 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Are you looking to get rid of paper trails of all the unnecessary expenses you’ve made recently? Or to get rid of the old employee handbook that you’ll never use? Or your fifth grade essay? Look no further. Newport Beach is allowing you to bring up to 10 boxes of paper to shred, e-waste and distribute compost for your gardening needs.



Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Learn about the native plants at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy and enjoy a nature walk.



Earth Day Celebration at Wilderness Park

1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach

Saturday, April 22 — 2 p.m.

Are you a fan of nature walks? Dinner? Camping? Then you’ve come to the right place. This two-day event brings you Nature Restoration and other activities for Saturday, where you’ll be able to camp overnight and wake up to more Sunday fun. Camping is only $10.



Earth Day celebration at Seal Beach

12501 Seal Beach Blvd.

Seal Beach

Saturday, April 22 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring your kids, your favorite niece or nephew, for a day of face painting, arts and crafts and a photo op with the Sea Turtle Mascot.



Watts Rising Earth Day events

Success Avenue between Century Blvd and 103rd Street

Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Watts Rising is hosting an Earth Day event with free food, giveaways, music and more.

West LA College Earth Day

9000 Overland Ave., Culver City

Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Check out the opening of the California Center for Climate Change Education where guest speakers like L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (yes, you read that right) will be there. More info on parking and registration details can be found here

Westlake Village Festival

Westlake Village Community Park

Saturday, April 22 — 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunset yoga. Arts and crafts. Movie night. Need I say more? Best of all, it’s free.



Gardens and museum events

Our gardens and museums in SoCal are putting on special Earth Day programming events this Saturday. You can taste test honey at the L.A. Zoo or feed the sea stars at Heal the Bay Aquarium.



Aquarium of the Pacific

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Aquarium of the Pacific Teen Council is taking over. The theme is sustainable fashion, so head on over to learn more about sustainable fashion choices, watch an upcycled fashion show and more. General admission tickets are required.



9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Aquarium of the Pacific Teen Council is taking over. The theme is sustainable fashion, so head on over to learn more about sustainable fashion choices, watch an upcycled fashion show and General admission tickets are required. Descanso Gardens

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For this whole week up to Saturday, Descanso Gardens is having an Earth Day display. There will also be native plant and seed giveaway, an outdoor bird walk in Spanish and more.



9 a.m. - 7 p.m. For this whole week up to Saturday, Descanso Gardens is having an Earth Day display. There will also be native plant and seed giveaway, an outdoor bird walk in Spanish and Heal the Bay Aquarium

12 p.m - 4 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day with your kiddos at the Heal the Bay Aquarium where they’ll be able to feed sea stars, have story time and mini dance parties every hour.

More info



12 p.m - 4 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day with your kiddos at the Heal the Bay Aquarium where they’ll be able to feed sea stars, have story time and mini dance parties every hour. The Huntington Thank You Earth

Looking for a fun at home activity to do with your kids? The Huntington has these ideas for you to celebrate Earth Day at home.



Looking for a fun at home activity to do with your kids? The Huntington has these for you to celebrate Earth Day at home. LA Zoo Wildlife

Every weekend in April, the LA Zoo will offer book readings, art demonstrations and other performances for everyone to enjoy. Try the honey-taste testing for just $3. You can find more info here.



Every weekend in April, the LA Zoo will offer book readings, art demonstrations and other performances for everyone to enjoy. Try the honey-taste testing for just $3. You can find more info MOLAA Children’s Workshop

1p.m. - 3 p.m.

The Museum Of Latin American Art is hosting a children’s workshop on environmental art this Sunday. You can find more info here.



1p.m. - 3 p.m. The Museum Of Latin American Art is hosting a children’s workshop on environmental art this Sunday. You can find more info Natural History Museum

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Natural History Museum is having an Earth Day themed programming where you can explore the science of Spongebob and more.

Explore

Want to stay active in LA? Check out our guide here

Out of town events

Looking to get out of town? Well now you have a reason. Celebrate Earth Day in sunny San Diego at their Alta Vista Festival head north to Santa Barbara’s festival. Road trip!