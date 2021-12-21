More Rain Is Coming To LA This Christmas Week

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Residents who live near Los Angeles County's mountains will get to experience a white Christmas with a few inches of snow. In lower elevations, there will be more rain.

The rain will start Wednesday afternoon in northwest L.A. County. By Wednesday night, the chances of rain increase to 60%. On Thursday, there's an 80% chance of heavy rain although this storm won't bring as much water as the one we saw last week .

“(The rain) does not look as strong, which is good news, especially for urban areas,” says David Gomberg, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

There are additional chances of showers through the Christmas weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

From Wednesday through Sunday, we can expect L.A. County to get half to 1.5 inches of rain at lower elevations and one to three inches with chances of snow above 5,000 feet in the mountains.

We’re slightly above normal rainfall — by approximately half an inch since Oct. 1 — which is “very good news,” Gomberg says.

Here are the latest forecast rainfall totals through Friday for Southwest California. Snow levels will be above 7000 feet through Thursday, but will lower 4000-5000 feet Friday with possible impact to major mtn passes - stay tuned! #SoCal #CAwx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/7DLU1EGbaF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 19, 2021

Colder Weather During The Holiday Weekend

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s Monday and Wednesday.

It will get warmer on Tuesday, rising to the mid-60s and lower 70s.

On Thursday and Friday, the highest temperature will be around the 60s.

The weekend will get cooler. Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid to upper 50s.



Will We Have A Wet Winter?

Southern California's rainy season runs from December to March, which is when Los Angeles gets the majority of its rain most years.

“Southern California’s rain comes in clusters, meaning that you can have a couple weeks where it’s fairly wet, and then you can go sometimes a month or two where it’s very dry,” Gomberg says.

At this point, it’s hard to know if this will be a wet winter. We’re in a La Niña pattern, which statistically means it will be a drier winter for Southern California.

“We have to take the rain while we can,” Gomberg says.

People should watch out for water pooling on the roads during the storm as well as mud and debris flows near burn areas.

Per the National Weather Service’s recommendation, don't forget to grab your coat, beanie, scarf, and maybe gloves before heading out the door.

Stay warm, folks.