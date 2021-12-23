Support for LAist comes from
Voluntary Evacuations In The OC With Several Days of Rain Ahead

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Dec 23, 2021 9:47 AM
Storm clouds sweep the sky over rolling hills into a valley.
The view from Santa Clarita on Dec. 20, 2021.
(Rick Esparza
/
LAist)
Heavy rain could lead to flash floods throughout Orange County over the next couple of days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Gregoria says after a dry year, last week's rain has increased flood risk in the area.

"We were very dry, so there is some more moisture in the soil, so it's going to take less rain with this storm to lead to a flash flooding concern," he said.

A voluntary evacuation warning has been issued for the Silverado, Williams, and Modjeska Canyons near the Bond Fire burn area.

The burn scars are two years old but are still prone to debris flows.

Rain will be heaviest in Southern California overnight and into Christmas Eve morning, with half an inch of rain expected per hour in Orange County.

