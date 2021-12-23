Voluntary Evacuations In The OC With Several Days of Rain Ahead

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Heavy rain could lead to flash floods throughout Orange County over the next couple of days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Gregoria says after a dry year, last week's rain has increased flood risk in the area.

"We were very dry, so there is some more moisture in the soil, so it's going to take less rain with this storm to lead to a flash flooding concern," he said.

A voluntary evacuation warning has been issued for the Silverado, Williams, and Modjeska Canyons near the Bond Fire burn area.

Effective Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. #OCCanyonFloodhttps://t.co/qG5Lq5Ajg0 pic.twitter.com/drTwu0NZQO — County of Orange (@OCGovCA) December 22, 2021

The burn scars are two years old but are still prone to debris flows.

Rain will be heaviest in Southern California overnight and into Christmas Eve morning, with half an inch of rain expected per hour in Orange County.