We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

LA Fog Is Here, But It Should Lift By Thursday Morning

By LAist Staff
Published Dec 1, 2021 10:42 PM
A streetlight is lit behind a tree, depicting dense fog in a neighborhood.
The thick fog from Wednesday night as seen from Long Beach.
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist)
As the L.A. traffic jam withered away, the fog came out to play Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog warning that lasts until Thursday at 10 a.m. There was visibility of one-quarter mile or less because of the fog in some areas, according to NWS. The weather was impacting coastal areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles.

For anyone encounter low visibility while driving, the NWS offers some simple tips:

  • slow down
  • use low beam headlights
  • increase following distance
The forecast shows that conditions might improve by Thursday at noon, but the clouds may remain. It'll be sunny by Friday with temperatures in the high 60s to around 70.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

