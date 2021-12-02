LA Fog Is Here, But It Should Lift By Thursday Morning

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

As the L.A. traffic jam withered away, the fog came out to play Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog warning that lasts until Thursday at 10 a.m. There was visibility of one-quarter mile or less because of the fog in some areas, according to NWS. The weather was impacting coastal areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles.

For anyone encounter low visibility while driving, the NWS offers some simple tips:



slow down

use low beam headlights

increase following distance

Areas of dense #Fog already impacting coastal areas from the Santa Barbara South Coast to the Ventura & LA Coasts. SLOW DOWN! Visibilities are under 1/4 mile in some areas! Boaters use extra caution. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/qpNVbQniUS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 2, 2021

The forecast shows that conditions might improve by Thursday at noon, but the clouds may remain. It'll be sunny by Friday with temperatures in the high 60s to around 70.