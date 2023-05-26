Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, May 26: Cloudy Then Clearing To Sun, A Bit Chilly (For LA)

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 26, 2023 7:31 AM
A map of California and the surrounding area, indicating the weather in the region. Most of the map is black, with swirls of white over the Rocky Mountain area.
(Courtesy NOAA)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Today in the Los Angeles basin in will be cloudy clearing to sun and in the mid-60s.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Cloudy then sunny, mid-60s
    • Beaches: Cloudy, low 60s
    • Mountains: Sunny, low to mid-50s
    • Inland: High of 70

Along the coast, the temperatures look similar, with less chance of clouds clearing. The mountains will see more sun but much more chill in the air, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Areas further inland could see patchy drizzle this morning, with sun and temperatures making their way up to 70 this afternoon.

Heading into the long weekend, temperatures are expected to stay cooler than normal for this time of year. Morning clouds and drizzle will continue into next week.

The gray weather comes courtesy of a heavy marine layer and strong onshore flow.

    This Day In History

    In 1951, folks in the desert got some serious heat. Strong high pressure caused temperatures to reach 115 in Palm Springs and 114 in Thermal. The highest recorded temperature in the region was in Indio, which got to 116.

    Things To Do

    Kick off the holiday weekend with some good eats:

    • Food As Art: An Evening with Guest Chef Álvaro Clavijo: The Aster’s culinary pop-up series Food as Art continues from May 26 to 28, with Chef Clavijo bringing his avant-garde twist on classic Latin American flavors for a five-course dinner on the rooftop.

    Check out our full list of things to do this holiday weekend.

