Best Things To Do This Memorial Day Weekend In Los Angeles and SoCal: May 27 - 30

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Weekender newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

Celebrate the Memorial Day weekend with festivals in Topanga and Hermosa Beach. View a new exhibition of works by Keith Haring. Watch a mashup of Hamlet and Radiohead.



Events

Saturday, May 27 - Monday, May 29

Topanga Days Country Fair

Topanga Community Club Grounds

1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga

The bohemian festival, nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, features live music on two stages, food and games for the entire family and a Memorial Day Parade. This year's musical performers include Allah-Las, Young Dubliners and the Spazmatics.

COST: Adult admission: $15 - $50; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 27 - Monday, May 29

Fiesta Hermosa

Pier Plaza

Hermosa Ave. and lower Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

The festival is expected to attract more than 100,000 people over the three-day weekend with live music stages, a food fair, a Makers Mercato, a carnival, and The (beer) Garden. There's free parking and a shuttle bus runs from the Northrop Grumman Parking Lot in Manhattan Beach.

COST: FREE - $5 admission for The Garden; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 27 - Sunday, Oct. 8

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The art exhibition marks the late pop artist’s first-ever museum exhibition in Los Angeles to present an exhibition of his expansive body of his most iconic works. The show includes more than 120 works and archival materials.

COST: $15 - $22; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 27; 12 - 11 p.m.

I LOVE RNB FESTIVAL: Ashanti, Ja Rule, Keyshia Cole

Queen Mary Events Park

1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach

It’s time to throw it back with classic ‘90s R&B. The lineup includes Ashanti, Ja Rule, Keyshia Cole, Fabolous, Chingy, Bobby V., Pleasure P, Nivea, Marques Houston, Ruff Endz and others.

COST: $199; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 27, 8 - 11 p.m.

Radiohead + Hamlet: Perchance to Dream

The Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St., Pico-Union

This concept concert features a full band, strings and cast bringing a dark, dystopian retelling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet to life through music from Radiohead’s OK Computer, Kid A and The Bends.

COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 27; 5:30 p.m. (doors)

Ghost World

Street Food Cinema

The Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

Watch Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson as two high school grads with no direction who get into serious trouble at this Street Food Cinema event. The night also features a number of food trucks on site and music from Pleasures.

COST: $22 - $32; MORE INFO

Courtesy of The Petersen Automotive Museum )

Sunday, May 28; 8 - 11 a.m.

Japanese Car Cruise In

The Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum’s annual Japanese car cruise-in is back, featuring all makes and models of Japanese cars. The largest cruise-in and judged competition of the year, spectators can stroll between the show cars, heritage cars and one-off unicorns. Complimentary coffee, donuts, and parking will be provided for spectators on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: $20 admission for spectators; MORE INFO

LA Zine Fest Courtesy of L.A. Zine Fest )

Sunday, May 28; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Zine Fest 2023

The Expo Arts Center

4321 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

The celebration of DIY print returns for the first time since the pandemic. The one-day event brings together nearly 200 zine vendors, hands-on workshops, panels, local DJs, independent bookstores and grassroots community groups. The festival also provides a safe space for creators to publish on topics from community awareness and mental health to intersectional identities and more.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

(Kanashi (@kanashi) / Courtesy of Unsplash )

Sunday, May 28; 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Corgi Nationals

Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Dr., Arcadia

SoCal Corgi Nation, the group of Corgi enthusiasts behind Cal Corgi Beach Day, holds the annual racing event for these furry, four-legged, low-riders. The day features Corgi- and dog-themed vendors, food, drinks, carnival rides (extra cost) and races on the track. Enter Gate 6 and free parking at the Infield Colorado Entrance.

COST: $12 - $17 general admission; MORE INFO

Monday, May 29; 11 a.m. - 7 pm.

JazzReggae Fest

UCLA Sunset Recreation Center

111 Easton Dr., Westwood

The student-run festival, now in its 36th year, combines music, art and good vibes for a single day under the sun. After a set by UCLA student ensemble Sparker Band, listen to sets by Your Grandparents, Jordon Ward, Maxo Kream and Hempress Sativa.

COST: Tickets start at $20 for the general public; MORE INFO

(Patrick McGregor / Unsplash )

Outdoor Pick

Hike to Yoga LA

Every Saturday at 8 a.m., Hike to Yoga LA offers free yoga sessions and a guided hike at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area. The group’s mission is to increase individual self-awareness and collective physical health through connection to nature, community and intentional movement. The moderate hike begins at 8 a.m. (Set your GPS for La Brea & Don Lorenzo and meet at the East Trailhead Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area). The hike ends at the yoga session at The Bluffs, so if you want to do yoga only, pay $7 cash for parking, enter at the La Cienega entrance, and park by the Burke Roche picnic area/restrooms. The Hike to Yoga LA sessions are free, but donations are accepted.

Courtesy of the Academy Museum )

Viewing Pick

The Oath of the Sword, Presented by the Japanese American National Museum

On Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m., watch the 1914 film The Oath of the Sword at the Academy Museum with live musical accompaniment. Presented by the Japanese American National Museum, the film by the Japanese American Film Company is believed to be the first Asian American film production. Following the film, Renee Tajima-Peña, professor of Asian American Studies at UCLA, moderates a panel discussion with guests Stephen Gong, executive director of the Center for Asian American Media; Karen L. Ishizuka, chief curator at JANM; and Denise Khor, associate professor of Asian American Studies and Visual Studies at Northeastern University. Tickets are $5.

Courtesy of MAINopoly )

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.

MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street returns to Santa Monica on Saturday, May 27. The culinary walking tour doubles as an interactive version of the classic board game. Attendees exchange "Mainopoly" bucks for tastings at restaurants, cafes and ice cream shops, working their way around the board to win prizes. General admission tickets include 20 tastings from locations including Ashland Hill, Holey Grail Donuts, Alfalfa, JuneShine, Library Alehouse, Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar, Jameson's Pub, Tavern on Main, The Victorian, Papille Gustative, Pasjoli, Ubatuba Acai and others.

returns to Santa Monica on Saturday, May 27. The culinary walking tour doubles as an interactive version of the classic board game. Attendees exchange "Mainopoly" bucks for tastings at restaurants, cafes and ice cream shops, working their way around the board to win prizes. General admission tickets include 20 tastings from locations including Ashland Hill, Holey Grail Donuts, Alfalfa, JuneShine, Library Alehouse, Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar, Jameson's Pub, Tavern on Main, The Victorian, Papille Gustative, Pasjoli, Ubatuba Acai and others. The Aster’s culinary pop-up series Food as Art continues from May 26 to 28, with chef Alvaro Clavijo bringing his avant-garde twist on classic Latin American flavors for a five-course dinner on the rooftop. Tickets are $185 per person.

on classic Latin American flavors for a five-course dinner on the rooftop. Tickets are $185 per person. If you’re headed to Big Bear for the long holiday weekend, the Grill + Chill BBQ Festival takes place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at The Village at Big Bear Lake. Grillmasters from around the country converge to vie for top honors while attendees can sample some of the best BBQ and craft beers around while also enjoying live music, shopping and kid's activities. Tickets are $10 - $100.

takes place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at The Village at Big Bear Lake. Grillmasters from around the country converge to vie for top honors while attendees can sample some of the best BBQ and craft beers around while also enjoying live music, shopping and kid's activities. Tickets are $10 - $100. The newly renovated pool at Marina del Rey Hotel kicks off the summer season with a weekly Sunday Funday pool party , beginning on Sunday, May 28. Guests will enjoy beats from local DJs, and delicious bites and take advantage of drink specials while soaking up the SoCal sun. Adult tickets run $50 - $60, $20 for children.

, beginning on Sunday, May 28. Guests will enjoy beats from local DJs, and delicious bites and take advantage of drink specials while soaking up the SoCal sun. Adult tickets run $50 - $60, $20 for children. Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria holds a Santa Maria Grill Summer Series kicks off on Saturday, May 27, from 12 to 4 p.m., serving up some of the region’s favorite barbeque dishes made on the restaurant’s new Santa Maria Grill, including Calabrese Chicken Wings, BBQ oysters, tri-tip sandwiches and more. If you can’t make it this weekend, the series continues on the fourth Saturday of each month through Labor Day weekend (June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, and Sept. 2).

kicks off on Saturday, May 27, from 12 to 4 p.m., serving up some of the region’s favorite barbeque dishes made on the restaurant’s new Santa Maria Grill, including Calabrese Chicken Wings, BBQ oysters, tri-tip sandwiches and more. If you can’t make it this weekend, the series continues on the fourth Saturday of each month through Labor Day weekend (June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, and Sept. 2). The Newport Beach Wine Festival at Balboa Bay Resort takes place this Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28), featuring wine tastings from more than 60 vineyards and spirits labels, coastal-Californian-inspired bites, live music and a new speakeasy sponsored by Macallan Whiskey. Tickets start at $125.

at Balboa Bay Resort takes place this Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28), featuring wine tastings from more than 60 vineyards and spirits labels, coastal-Californian-inspired bites, live music and a new speakeasy sponsored by Macallan Whiskey. Tickets start at $125. The 63rd annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival takes place from Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29, in downtown Garden Grove. Ride carnival rides, watch the strawberry parade, shop from vendors, and listen to live music.