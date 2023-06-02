Your SoCal Weather Report For The Weekend Of June 2: June Gloom Persists

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The deep marine layer and onshore flow that's behind our persistent May Gray, and now June Gloom, is still in place, meaning that the Los Angeles basin will continue to see morning clouds and fog with some clearing in the afternoon.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Morning fog, afternoon sun Beaches: Cloudy, mid-60s Mountains: Sunny, high of 60 Inland: High 70s to low 80s



Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend, reaching the low to mid-70s.

Further inland, morning clouds will still persist, but temperatures will reach the high 70s to low 80s, with possible winds as high as 20 miles per hour.

The same clouds will cover coastal areas on Friday and Saturday mornings, but Sunday is expected to be sunny throughout the day. It will still be chilly for a beach day, though, with highs staying in the mid- to upper 60s.

One area that's expected to be clear is the mountains. The weekend should be sunny in those regions, with a high on Friday of 60 and reaching 66 by Sunday.

This Day In History

It's not the first time we've had gloomy weather at this time of year. In 1948, a thunderstorm caused flooded streets in San Bernardino, as well as two lightning bolts that struck down.



Things To Do

It's a great day to catch a film:



Flamin' Hot Community Screening: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will host a free outdoor screening of Eva Longoria’s Flamin' Hot biopic at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, telling the story of the Frito-Lay janitor who made Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a phenomenon. Longoria, who directed the film, will be on hand to introduce the film to members of the cast. She’s also a founding member of the museum’s board. The screening will also have a DJ, plus food and craft vendors — including Flamin' Hot Cheetos-inspired food. Plus, they’ll have interactive photo moments with classic cars, flower walls, and more.

