Your SoCal Weather Report For The Weekend Of June 2: June Gloom Persists
The deep marine layer and onshore flow that's behind our persistent May Gray, and now June Gloom, is still in place, meaning that the Los Angeles basin will continue to see morning clouds and fog with some clearing in the afternoon.
- Today’s weather: Morning fog, afternoon sun
- Beaches: Cloudy, mid-60s
- Mountains: Sunny, high of 60
- Inland: High 70s to low 80s
Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend, reaching the low to mid-70s.
Further inland, morning clouds will still persist, but temperatures will reach the high 70s to low 80s, with possible winds as high as 20 miles per hour.
The same clouds will cover coastal areas on Friday and Saturday mornings, but Sunday is expected to be sunny throughout the day. It will still be chilly for a beach day, though, with highs staying in the mid- to upper 60s.
One area that's expected to be clear is the mountains. The weekend should be sunny in those regions, with a high on Friday of 60 and reaching 66 by Sunday.
This Day In History
It's not the first time we've had gloomy weather at this time of year. In 1948, a thunderstorm caused flooded streets in San Bernardino, as well as two lightning bolts that struck down.
Things To Do
It's a great day to catch a film:
- Flamin' Hot Community Screening: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will host a free outdoor screening of Eva Longoria’s Flamin' Hot biopic at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, telling the story of the Frito-Lay janitor who made Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a phenomenon. Longoria, who directed the film, will be on hand to introduce the film to members of the cast. She’s also a founding member of the museum’s board. The screening will also have a DJ, plus food and craft vendors — including Flamin' Hot Cheetos-inspired food. Plus, they’ll have interactive photo moments with classic cars, flower walls, and more.
Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.