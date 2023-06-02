Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For The Weekend Of June 2: June Gloom Persists

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jun 2, 2023 7:39 AM
A black map showing weather patterns in California. Small dots of yellow and swirls of white can be seen.
(Courtesy NOAA)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE

The deep marine layer and onshore flow that's behind our persistent May Gray, and now June Gloom, is still in place, meaning that the Los Angeles basin will continue to see morning clouds and fog with some clearing in the afternoon.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Morning fog, afternoon sun
    • Beaches: Cloudy, mid-60s
    • Mountains: Sunny, high of 60
    • Inland: High 70s to low 80s

Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend, reaching the low to mid-70s.

Further inland, morning clouds will still persist, but temperatures will reach the high 70s to low 80s, with possible winds as high as 20 miles per hour.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The same clouds will cover coastal areas on Friday and Saturday mornings, but Sunday is expected to be sunny throughout the day. It will still be chilly for a beach day, though, with highs staying in the mid- to upper 60s.

One area that's expected to be clear is the mountains. The weekend should be sunny in those regions, with a high on Friday of 60 and reaching 66 by Sunday.

The Brief

This Day In History

It's not the first time we've had gloomy weather at this time of year. In 1948, a thunderstorm caused flooded streets in San Bernardino, as well as two lightning bolts that struck down.

Things To Do

It's a great day to catch a film:

  • Flamin' Hot Community Screening: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will host a free outdoor screening of Eva Longoria’s Flamin' Hot biopic at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, telling the story of the Frito-Lay janitor who made Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a phenomenon. Longoria, who directed the film, will be on hand to introduce the film to members of the cast. She’s also a founding member of the museum’s board. The screening will also have a DJ, plus food and craft vendors — including Flamin' Hot Cheetos-inspired food. Plus, they’ll have interactive photo moments with classic cars, flower walls, and more.

Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist