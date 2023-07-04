Your SoCal Weather Report For July 4: Cooling On The Coast

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Some good news for Fourth of July parties along the coast, we will see some cooling Tuesday after our weekend heat wave.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cooler, sunny Beaches: 70s high Inland: Highs near 100 Warnings and advisories: Hazardous sea conditions, air quality alert



Highs will be in the 70s at the beaches to the low 80s in the Los Angeles basin and in inland Orange County.

Coastal valleys and the Riverside County mountains and valleys will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Antelope Valley highs will top out near 100 degrees, and the Coachella Valley will be as hot as 115, and the excessive heat warning for the low desert continues Tuesday.

Looking ahead, more significant cooling is expected Thursday through Saturday, then next week brings another warmup.



About those warnings

A small craft advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with National Weather Service meteorologists warning conditions will be dangerous for small boats and inexperienced mariners.

A beach advisory is in place through Wednesday due to what the NWS calls "abnormally high tides around 7 to 7.5 feet" that are expected.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality alert due to elevated levels of fine particulate matter from fireworks.

Fireworks and air quality

While fireworks can be exhilarating, they are also polluting.

The air quality alert issued starts at 5 p.m. through Wednesday night, in anticipation of fireworks elevating levels of fine particulate matter in the air.

AQMD officials warn that breathing particulates can aggravate heart and lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

The warning comes as a high-pressure dome over the region starts to move on. It's been holding in the heat and bad air.

This day in history

On this day in 2007, Southern California was in the middle of a major heat wave with temperatures reaching a high of 119 degrees in Ocotillo Wells and setting new records in the mountains, including a high of 97 degrees in Idyllwild.



