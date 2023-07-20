Your SoCal Weather Report For July 20: It's Getting Hot In Here
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
- Beaches: high 70s
- Mountains/deserts: upper 80s/ 100 degrees
- Inland: 90s
- Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat warning, watch, heat advisory
-
-
-
You can expect temperatures to be hotter than normal through next week in Southern California, with dangerous heat likely in the inland areas tomorrow through Sunday.
This afternoon, highs at the coast and inland Orange County will be in the 80s to low 90s. The valleys will top out at around 100 degrees.
The Riverside area could get up to 107 and Antelope Valley cities could get up to 112.
Over in the low desert, communities like Palm Springs will see a range of 116 to 121.
About those advisories
The National Weather Service has added an excessive heat warning for Antelope Valley and adjacent foothills starting at 10 a.m. today to 9 p.m. Saturday. Here's a list of other advisories that are in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday:
- San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
- Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning
- L.A. and Ventura Counties, San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also extended their air quality advisory until Saturday for inland areas and the Coachella Valley.
-
- Kiddie pool
- Lotions in the fridge
- Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
- Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
- Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
- Build a DIY AC
- Build a mini cold air fan
- Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
- Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
- Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
- Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
- Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
- Cool bath or shower twice a day
- Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
- Portable A/C unit
-
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
-
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
-
Protect a human from excessive heat
-
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
-
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
This day in history
On July 20, 1974, a tornado slammed into Hemet.
Things to do
- Sunset Concerts: Billy Valentine—Listen to the socially conscious soul of blues and R&B singer Billy Valentine. He’ll reimagine covers of iconic protest songs, including works by Stevie Wonder, Prince and Marvin Gaye. The event kicks off Skirball’s Summer Concert series. Get there early at 6:30 p.m. for gallery exhibitions and concessions, with the concert starting at 8 p.m. While advanced reservations are closed, walk-up tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
-
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.