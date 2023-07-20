Your SoCal Weather Report For July 20: It's Getting Hot In Here

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny Beaches: high 70s Mountains/deserts: upper 80s/ 100 degrees Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat warning, watch, heat advisory



You can expect temperatures to be hotter than normal through next week in Southern California, with dangerous heat likely in the inland areas tomorrow through Sunday.

This afternoon, highs at the coast and inland Orange County will be in the 80s to low 90s. The valleys will top out at around 100 degrees.

The Riverside area could get up to 107 and Antelope Valley cities could get up to 112.

Over in the low desert, communities like Palm Springs will see a range of 116 to 121.

About those advisories

The National Weather Service has added an excessive heat warning for Antelope Valley and adjacent foothills starting at 10 a.m. today to 9 p.m. Saturday. Here's a list of other advisories that are in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday:



San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning

L.A. and Ventura Counties, San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also extended their air quality advisory until Saturday for inland areas and the Coachella Valley.

Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit



Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



This day in history

On July 20, 1974, a tornado slammed into Hemet.



