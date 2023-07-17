Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 17 - 20
Catch Haim at one of their hometown shows. Listen to risky stories. Watch PowerPoints that won’t numb your skull. Choose from a number of free outdoor movies and concerts.
Events
Monday, July 17 - Wednesday, July 19
Haim
The Bellwether
333 S. Boylston St., downtown L.A.
The sisters from the San Fernando Valley play a three-night hometown stand at L.A.’s new music venue. The July 19 show performs its debut Days Are Gone album to commemorate the 10-year anniversary. Opening each night is Buzzy Lee, the new artist project of performer, writer and actress Sasha Spielberg. All ages.
COST: $75; MORE INFO
Monday, July 17; 7:30 p.m.
2/3 of a Threesome
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Watch an evening of comedy, music and musical comedy hosted by AJ Holmes and Caitlin Cook with special guests Reggie Watts, Langston Kerman, Beth Stelling, Dylan Adler and Tom Thakkar. 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, July 18; 7:30 p.m.
Risk!
The Lyric Hyperion
2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
Watch people tell true stories they never thought they’d share (in public, no less). Hosted by storyteller and author David Crabb, with performances by Lindsey Mallard, Jonathan Bradley Welch, Katy Townsend and Anastasia Washington.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 19; 7:30 p.m.
Next Slide Please: A PowerPoint Comedy Show
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Usually PowerPoint presentations make us want to gouge our eyes out. But Next Slide Please lets comedians make PowerPoints about whatever they want — which should be a whole lot more entertaining. Presenting this week are Dylan Adler, Sudi Green, Andrew Michaan, Anna Garcia, Levi Macdougall, Annapurna Sriram and Mark Vigeant.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 19; 8 p.m.
Roguelike Rumbles
The Roguelike Tavern
259 N. Pass Ave., Burbank
Gamers and drinkers unite for Pick Your Poison Productions’ monthly live Roguelike Rumbles — a live, comedy-action show of a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Pre-game questioning begins at 7 p.m.
COST: FREE with two-item minimum purchase; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 19; 7:30 p.m.
Teen Wolf + Movie Club the Band
Secret Movie Club
1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
Watch the 1985 film Teen Wolf in 35mm. Directed by Rod Daniel, the film stars Michael J. Fox as a likable teen who discovers he has lycanthropy running in the family. A whole lot of hijinx happens when you mix hormones and werewolf tendencies. The retro film is followed by a party and live music set by rock band Movie Club.
COST: $18 - $21; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 19; 6 - 8 p.m.
Hometown Hangout
The Shay
8801 Washington Blvd., Culver City
This pop-up market is held every third Wednesday of the month, featuring local brands and businesses. This month, in addition to jewelry and vintage scarves and accessories, Imperial Barbershop offers $40 haircuts, barber style (by appointment, cash only); Jon Narcisso Millinery demonstrates his custom and bespoke hat-making technique; and milk + honey provides polish-change manicures and tension-relieving massages.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 20; 8 p.m.
Sunset Concerts: Billy Valentine
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
Listen to the socially conscious soul of blues and R&B singer Billy Valentine. He’ll reimagine covers of iconic protest songs, including works by Stevie Wonder, Prince and Marvin Gaye. The event kicks off Skirball’s Summer Concert series. Get there early at 6:30 p.m. for gallery exhibitions and concessions, with the concert starting at 8 p.m. While advanced reservations are closed, walk-up tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.
COST: FREE, but parking is $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 20; 6 p.m.
OC Parks Summer Concert Series
Mason Regional Park
18712 University Dr., Irvine.
Watch a concert by No Duh, an awesomely named ultimate tribute band for OC’s own No Doubt. The event is family-friendly with free parking and food and drink options available for purchase. COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 20; 6:30 p.m.
Abraham Alexander
The Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
KCRW Summer Nights welcome rising artist Abraham Alexander, whose debut album SEA/SONS is now critically acclaimed. KCRW DJs Dan Wilcox and Chris Douridas also spin tunes through the night. Happy hour, full bar, and food trucks will be available and the galleries are open late.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 20; 5 - 8 p.m.
Sunset Picnic
The Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
Take a break from the heat and bring your own picnic to the Beach House for a chill evening. Come solo or with friends. Get fancy or bring a brown bag. A live Brazilian duo adds to the seaside ambiance. Leave the alcohol, glass and dogs at home.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 20; 8 p.m.
Watch at the Water Garden: Sister Act
The Great Lawn at 1620 26th St., Santa Monica
Watch family-friendly movies under the stars in Santa Monica this week with a free screening of Sister Act with Whoopi Goldberg. Guests can arrive as early as 5 p.m. to listen to live music, bring blankets and picnic baskets or buy snacks from SweetPea Catering.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 20 - Sunday, July 23
Comic-Con
San Diego Convention Center
111 Harbor Dr., San Diego
With the industry strikes, and many studios scaling back their presence, the 2023 Comic-Con may be a little more subdued — which means it should be so much easier to get around Hall H. Day 1 programs include Todd McFarlane, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning director/producer and creator of the bestselling comic, Spawn; Spike and Mike's Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation and Dr. Horrible Screening and Horrible Karaoke.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Spirited Away
Rooftop Cinema Club screens the work of legendary animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki every Wednesday in July. This week, watch the original version of Spirited Away (2002) on the DTLA rooftop location with on-screen English subtitles. Watch a young girl Chihiro, who becomes trapped in a strange new world of witches, spirits and gods. Chihiro must call upon her inner strength and courage to free her parents, who’ve undergone a strange transformation. Tickets start at $19.50. MORE INFO
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- Xuntos is a new tapas bar that opened last week in downtown Santa Monica. This is the second eatery from chef-owner Sandra Cordero who opened Gasolina in Woodland Hills in 2015. Xuntos serves tapas featuring traditional dishes of Galicia, Asturias, Catalunya and Basque Country. The restaurant also offers natural wines from these regions, along with Spanish beer on tap and aperitivos made with sherry, vermouth and seasonal fruit. Currently open for dinner only.
- On Monday, July 17, Rock & Brews outposts in Buena Park, El Segundo, and Corona locations partner with the Body Art Bus to offer free tattoos up to $50 to the first 20 guests who pop by the truck. Diners with tattoos at all participating SoCal locations (Buena Park, Corona, El Segundo, Redondo Beach, Tustin) can enjoy “penny pints” of select Rock & Brews beers. Guests can buy one pint at regular price and get the second one for just one cent when they show their tattoo.
- Chef Suzanne Tracht of Jar welcomes her friend and colleague Raphael Lunetta for a collaborative four-course dinner at Jar, creating an edible ode to summer and SoCal’s seasonal markets. The dinner begins with an amuse bouche of summer melon with Dungeness crab with jalapeno vinaigrette and Persian mint, and continues with fried Ipswich clams, wild striped bass and spot prawn with sweet corn succotash, Westholme Australian wagyu New York strip and chilled summer cherry soup with vanilla ice cream and chocolate biscotti. The dinner takes place on Tuesday, July 18 and is $172 per person, inclusive of taxes and gratuity.
- On Wednesday, July 19, the teams behind Tuk Tuk Thai on Sawtelle and Turntable at Lord Stanley (SF) open Tuk Tuk x Turntable, a new pop-up space at 1644 Sawtelle Blvd. that will host ongoing chef residencies. Chef Eric Huang of Pecking House in Brooklyn brings his much-beloved chili fried chicken (pictured above) to L.A. The Pecking House pop-up runs through Sept. 17.
- Punch Bowl Social and Fortaleza host a tequila tasting on Thursday, July 20 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Punch Bowl Social in Rancho Cucamonga. Admission is $10 and includes small tastings of the tequila brand and a hand-crafted cocktail (alcoholic or non-alcoholic).
- The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills (9705 S. Santa Monica Blvd.) has opened in its new space and holds an official grand opening on Monday, July 17. The Cheese Store also now offers its first takeaway menu with an array of gourmet sandwiches and salads.
