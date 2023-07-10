Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For July 10-14: The Heat Is On

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jul 10, 2023 9:54 AM
A weather map of SoCal with purple and red shades indicating the temperatures
(Courtesy of NWS San Diego)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Bring out the sweat bands. It's going to be hot, hot, hot all this week.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: hot, sunny
    • Beaches: high 70s low 80s
    • Mountains: upper 80s
    • Inland: 90s
    • Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch/advisory/warning

Today's temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s in the valleys and inland areas. The coast will see see highs in the 70s and 80s.

But over in the Inland Empire, highs will range from 94 to 102 degrees. Inland mountain temperatures will range from 88 to 97. Coachella Valley will reach up to 114.

And that's just a preview of what's to come for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday through Sunday, saying the hottest days will be on Friday and Saturday.

Here are the list of areas under heat watch/advisory/warning:

  • Antelope Valley (heat watch).
  • Eastern and Western Antelope Valley foothills (heat watch).
  • Apple and Lucerne Valleys (heat warning).
  • San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys and the Inland Empire (heat advisory).
  • Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning (heat warning).
Tips to stay cool
    • Kiddie pool
    • Lotions in the fridge
    • Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
    • Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
    • Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
    • Build a DIY AC
    • Build a mini cold air fan
    • Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
    • Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
    • Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
    • Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
    • Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
    • Cool bath or shower twice a day
    • Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
    • Portable A/C unit
Staying safe in the heat
    • Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
    • Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
    • Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

  • Protect a pet from excessive heat

    • Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
    • Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
    • Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
    • Provide shade
    • Provide clean drinking water

  • Protect a human from excessive heat

  • Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

    • Elderly people (65 years and older)
    • Infants
    • Young children
    • People with chronic medical conditions
    • People with mental illness
    • People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)

This day in history

On this day in history in 1913, it was 134 degrees at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, the highest recorded temperature for that area.

Things to do

  • West Edge Mural Fest: West Edge, a new mixed-use development at Olympic and Bundy, holds a Mural Fest that will run from July 10-15. Catch global artists and muralists, including Aaron Martin, Anna Charney and ER (Efren Rebugio Jr.) as they create works across 4,000 square feet. On Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrate the murals in The Plaza with art, face painting, henna and live music.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

