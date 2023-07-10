Your SoCal Weather Report For July 10-14: The Heat Is On

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Bring out the sweat bands. It's going to be hot, hot, hot all this week.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: hot, sunny Beaches: high 70s low 80s Mountains: upper 80s Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch/advisory/warning



Today's temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s in the valleys and inland areas. The coast will see see highs in the 70s and 80s.

But over in the Inland Empire, highs will range from 94 to 102 degrees. Inland mountain temperatures will range from 88 to 97. Coachella Valley will reach up to 114.

And that's just a preview of what's to come for the rest of the week.

A long duration heat wave is expected for much of #SoCal this coming week and into next weekend. Plan ahead so you can stay safe in the heat! Make sure your animals have access to shade and water! Never leave kids or pets in a parked car! #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/0YDCy4W9Sr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 9, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday through Sunday, saying the hottest days will be on Friday and Saturday.

Here are the list of areas under heat watch/advisory/warning:



Antelope Valley (heat watch).

Eastern and Western Antelope Valley foothills (heat watch).

Apple and Lucerne Valleys (heat warning).

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys and the Inland Empire (heat advisory).

Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning (heat warning).

Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit



Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



This day in history

On this day in history in 1913, it was 134 degrees at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, the highest recorded temperature for that area.



Things to do

West Edge Mural Fest: West Edge, a new mixed-use development at Olympic and Bundy, holds a Mural Fest that will run from July 10-15. Catch global artists and muralists, including Aaron Martin, Anna Charney and ER (Efren Rebugio Jr.) as they create works across 4,000 square feet. On Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrate the murals in The Plaza with art, face painting, henna and live music.

