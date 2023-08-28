Your SoCal Weather Report For Aug 8 - Sept 1: A Hot Start To The Week, Followed By A Slight Cool Down
It's Monday — and also the start of a two-day heat wave.
The heat is back for Southern California. Significant heat is expected for inland areas, deserts and valleys where temperatures will soar above 100 degrees.
Along the coast, highs will be in the low to mid 80s and up into the 90s in coastal valleys. The Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains will see highs in the 90s and over in San Bernardino County, mountain temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s.
The high desert will see temperatures in the low 100s but over in the low deserts, temperatures will skyrocket to 117 in Coachella Valley.
- Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
- Beaches: 80s
- Mountains/deserts: 80s-90s/100-117
- Inland: 100-104
- Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat warning
About those advisories
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning today starting at 10 a.m. for inland areas, the valleys, and deserts. That includes:
- Coachella Valley
- The Inland Empire
- Riverside County valleys
- San Bernardino County valleys
- San Fernando Valley
- San Gabriel Valley
Weather forecasters say we're going to be seeing this significant heat until 8 p.m. Tuesday and with the high heat comes high fire weather conditions. Remember to stay hydrated, stay indoors, and check on your loved ones.
City of L.A. cooling centers
Open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lake View Terrace Recreation Center: 11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace (map)
- Mid Valley Senior Center: 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City (map)
- Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center (SOVAC) :5056 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks (map)
- Lincoln Heights Senior Center: 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles (map)
- Fred Roberts Recreation Center: 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles (map)
- Jim Gilliam Recreation Center: 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles (map)
In addition, city officials said all parks and libraries will be open during normal business hours.
For the unhoused people living in the densely populated Skid Row area of downtown, city officials said "climate stations" already are open and provide "a safe environment with cold beverages, seating, and activities."
- Towne St. (between 5th St. & 6th St.) across the street from the ReFresh Spot.
- San Pedro St. mid-block between 6th St. & 7th St.
Resources and tips
- Kiddie pool
- Lotions in the fridge
- Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
- Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
- Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
- Build a DIY AC
- Build a mini cold air fan
- Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
- Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
- Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
- Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
- Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
- Cool bath or shower twice a day
- Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
- Portable A/C unit
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
Protect a human from excessive heat
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
This day in history
On Aug, 28, 2004, the Willow Fire emerged in Lake Arrowhead due to a mixture of high heat and winds.
Things to do
Looking to spice up your Monday? Consider this:
- My Morning Jacket / Fleet Foxes: The show was postponed because of the recent tropical storm, and now the co-headlining acts are ready to take to the Hollywood Bowl stage for a night of indie rock.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
