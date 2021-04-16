Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

LA County Communities With High Car Pollution Also Have High COVID-19 Fatality Rates, Study Notes

By  Chris Greenspon
Published Apr 16, 2021 10:00 AM
The downtown skyline is enveloped in smog shortly before sunset on November 17, 2006 in Los Angeles.
File photo: The downtown skyline is enveloped in smog shortly before sunset on November 17, 2006 in Los Angeles.
(David McNew/Getty Images)
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

L.A. County neighborhoods with higher car pollution have higher fatality rates for COVID-19, according to a new study from UCLA.

Researchers found a lot of overlap in Black and Brown communities.

"South Central Los Angeles, and then East Los Angeles where we have much higher levels of traffic related air pollution. We also saw some spiking in areas around Long Beach, coming out of the ports," UCLA Environmental Health professor Michael Jerrett said.

He said air pollution causes pre-existing conditions that make people more susceptible to respiratory infections. "There's very strong literature on the links between diabetes formation and traffic-related air pollution," he said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Jerrett said while socioeconomically disadvantaged zip codes are being prioritized for vaccination, the Healthy Places Index should explicitly account for air pollution exposure.

You can read the full study here.