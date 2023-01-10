Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Here's What 2 Weeks of Rain Storms in Southern California Has Looked Like

By  LAist Staff
Published Jan 10, 2023 3:49 PM
A woman wearing a black rain coat, tan pants, and a dragging a red rolling suitcase, holds a blue umbrella as she walks on a rainy sidewalk. Next to her the road is empty and full of rain.
A pedestrian walks in the rain in Alhambra on Jan. 9, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)
Two major rain storms this month descended on Southern California causing swelling rivers, debris, road closures, flooding, and evacuations. This is what it looked like in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

L.A. River

STOCK_LARiver_RainStorm_January2023
The L.A. River flows in Frogtown after a heavy downpour on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_LARiver_RainStorm_January2023
A biker rides along the L.A. River path in Frogtown as an onlooker stares at the rushing river after the storm on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_LARiver_RainStorm_January2023
Debris stuck on the roots of trees in the L.A. River after the storm on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_LARiver_RainStorm_January2023
The L.A. river rushes below the 7th street bridge after the storm on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_LARiver_RainStorm_January2023
The L.A. River flowing below the 4th street bridge after the storm on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)

The L.A. River from the Taylor Yard Bridge on January 10, 2023. John Rabe for LAist.

Ventura

Two men out of focus stand on the shore amidst debris and drift wood, while they look out at the gray and brown ocean water on a stormy day. A pier can be seen in the background at the top of the frame.
Two people stand on the shore line at Surfers Point at Seaside Park during a break in the storm in Ventura on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
(Ashley Balderrama)
A close up of mud with footprints.
Deep mud collects outside an evacuated trailer park in Ventura on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
(Ashley Balderrama)
Picnic benches sit among mud and wet grass.
Deep mud collects at an evacuated trailer park in Ventura on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
(Ashley Balderrama)
A tumultuous muddy river flows towards a bridge with train tracks. The stands of the bridge in the water are full of drift wood and debris.
The bridge of train tracks on the Ventura River collect debris and mud from upstream on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
(Ashley Balderrama)
A an opening in a metal gate with black tarp reveals a flooded passageway next to a green lawn. In the background there are structures and palm trees.
Some flooding in and around the Ventura Fairgrounds due to the storms on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
(Ashley Balderrama)
On black asphalt of an empty parking lot there is a white sign with white lettering that says "Ventura County" under that red lettering says "Emergency Evcauation Check-In" and under that red lettering says "Do not exit your vehicle." In the middle of the sign there are two red stop signs symbols that say "Stop" and "Alto" respectively. At the bottom of the sign, green font states "Registro de evacuacion de emergencia." And below that red lettering says "No se baje del vehiculo."
An emergency evacuation site is set up at Ventura College due to heavy storms on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
(Ashley Balderrama)
A structure with a red sign that says "Pizzaria." On the wet road in front of the pizza place there are two orange cones and a sign that says "road closed." Trees in the background and palm trees next to the pizza shop.
Road closure on Thompson Blvd in Ventura by the 101 FWY on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
(Ashley Balderrama)
A person wearing a black jacket and jeans walks a dog along a wet, concrete walkway on a rainy day. Ahead of the person, two people in hoodies also walk. Their backs face the camera. On each side of the walkway there is brush and sand.
People walk alongside the Surfers Point bike path in Ventura during a light point of the storm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
(Ashley Balderrama)

Duarte

A man wearing shorts and a black jacket walks with a cane along sidewalk next to a green hillside.
Jerry Katz, a resident of Duarte for 32 years, walks on Brookridge Road near the Fish Fire burn area on January 9, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer )
A street weaves down hill overlooking a hilly landscape. On the sides of the roads are white barricades.
Mel Canyon Road in Duarte is among the burn areas put under Yellow Alert in response to heavy rain.
(Brian Feinzimer )
White barricades take up the bottom of the frame, beyond them are green hills with danger signs that read "Danger. Extreme Fire Hazard Area. No Open Fire. No Smoking. Brush Clearance Deadline May 1."
View of the Fish Fire burn scar in Duarte at the top of Melcanyon Road on January 9, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer)
A white windmill spins to the left of frame, on the right a road weaves up a hill. The skies are gloomy.
A windmill spins at a residence on Mel Canyon in Duarte where a Yellow Alert was put in place in former Fish Fire burn areas in preparation for Monday's storm.
(Brian Feinzimer )
A man wearing black pants and black jackets, holds a black umbrella while walking down a side walk in front of a parking lot with a CVS Pharmacy.
A man walks in the rain along Huntington Drive in Duarte on Monday, January 9th, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer)

Montecito

A large black pickup truck stuck on a flooded, muddy road. Behind the truck there's a Mini Cooper and BMW also stuck in the mud.
A truck tows a car that got stuck in the mud as a result of San Ysidro Creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area on January 10, 2023 in Montecito, California. - The town of Montecito, home to Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, was pounded by several inches of rain -- threatening dangerous mudslides on hills already sodden by weeks of downpours. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
(APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
It's night time and two people wearing neon orange ran suits place orange cones on a rainy road next to three white "road closed" signs.
Road workers close the access to the 101 Freeway at Olive Mill Road as a result of San Ysidro Creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area on January 9, 2023, in Montecito, California. - A California town that is home to Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle was ordered evacuated on Monday, with firefighters warning mudslides could engulf homes. Montecito, a town of about 9,000 people that is also a favorite of American entertainment royalty such as Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston, was expected to get up to eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain in 24 hours -- on hillsides already sodden by weeks of downpours. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
(APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

L.A. Neighborhoods

On the left of frame a person with a black coat and tan umbrella walks towards an orange bus that reads "78 Downtown LA." The light from the bus shines on the heavy rain in the air.
A passenger boards a Metro bus in the rain in Alhambra on January 9, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer)
Two people wearing bright yellow rain suits and black rain boots walk in a rainy parking lot. Behind them the tan building of a Costco.
Alhambra Costco employees work in the rain on January 9, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer)
A person wearing a dark rain coat, holding a white umbrella with black polka dots, walks on a rainy sidewalk next the storefront of a donut shop.
A pedestrian walks in the rain outside of a 24 hour Yum Yj Donuts in Alhambra on January 9, 2023.
(Brian Feinzimer)
STOCK_RainStorm_January2023
Pedestrians on Sunset Avenue in Silver Lake during a small reprieve from the rain on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_RainStorm_January2023
Rain drops on a cactus in Silver Lake on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_RainStorm_January2023
Heavy rains flood the running path at Bellevue Recreation Center in Silver Lake on Wed. Jan. 4, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_RainStorm_January2023
A patron at California Grill Restaurant in East Hollywood looks out at the rainy day on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_RainStorm_January2023
A big storm makes its way through Southern California on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_RainStorm_January2023
A truck passes a large puddle on Mission Road in Boyle Heights after the storm on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_RainStorm_January2023
Water dropplets cover foliage in Silver Lake during the rain storm on Wed. January 4, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)
STOCK_Downtown_Skyline_RainStorm_January2023
The Downtown L.A. skylline from Elysian Park after the storm on Thursday, January 5th, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez)

YOUR GUIDE TO LA RAIN
What questions do you have about the weather we're experiencing?
A massive winter storm is hitting Southern California. We're here to answer your questions.
