Here's What 2 Weeks of Rain Storms in Southern California Has Looked Like
Two major rain storms this month descended on Southern California causing swelling rivers, debris, road closures, flooding, and evacuations. This is what it looked like in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
L.A. River
Ventura
Good morning from Surfers Point in Ventura. The Ventura river is making the surf here much muddier than usual. There’s also a ton of driftwood and debris on shore. 101 N from here is closed. 40 year resident told me he hasn’t seen a storm like this in over a decade. @kpcc @LAist pic.twitter.com/l9Xmnb8QJm— Robert Garrova (@robertgarrova) January 10, 2023
the #ventura river in the Ventura River Preserve in #ojai - once a dry arroyo. @kpcc #kpcc #storm pic.twitter.com/qnXYWRcEf9— Stephanie O'Neill (@ReporterSteph) January 10, 2023
WATER RESCUES: Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon due to flash flooding as heavy rains continue to pound California. https://t.co/lg512roNUO pic.twitter.com/Ci0TCG9mIQ— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) January 10, 2023
Duarte
The flow of water off the #fishfire burn scar in the hills above #Duarte has really picked up in the last 15 minutes but the city says the K-Rails are doing their job and keeping water and debris from hitting homes below. @CBSLA #kcalnews #kcal #LARain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/g3TaVn9q40— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 10, 2023
Montecito
Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG— Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023
A Montecito debris basin is roaring with water and filling with rocks and boulders coming down out of the hills. It was cleared out before this latest series of storms and it’s working as planned by Santa Barbara County flood control. pic.twitter.com/L3DrlzXBRD— John Palminteri (@JohnPalminteri) January 10, 2023
L.A. Neighborhoods
Storm drain behind my house, usually a dry ditch. #LArain pic.twitter.com/YYjGxe7ZOY— Kristen Muller (@KrisMul) January 10, 2023
Flooding in Los Angeles, West hollywoood #la #LARain #flashflood #flashflooding pic.twitter.com/YFMZPv7anJ— Matthew Postlethwaite (@MattPoss) January 10, 2023
Last one, Vermont at Hollywood and Prospect #LARain #hollywood pic.twitter.com/tHgoc4snWn— Mark Lagola (@markyscott) January 10, 2023
My sister sent this to me. She lives in North Hollywood. That trash is not going to collect itself. #LARain #LARiver I love how the cans just float away after. pic.twitter.com/keFBJPHqoC— Community Chris (@community_chris) January 10, 2023
To repeat--and now with a visual: There is flooding in the Union Station pedestrian tunnel. To get from one end of station to the other, you can use the B/D Line subway. The turnstiles are unlocked. https://t.co/FX7rvpppGL— LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 10, 2023
Tips
-
Here's what you need to know when storms hit Southern California:
-
- Tips To Stay Prepared For The Next LA Storm
- Mudslides Can Be Dangerous And Destructive. This Is How You Can Prepare
- Storms Can Bring Lots Of Water — But Much Of It Winds Up In The Ocean
- Your Guide To Driving Safely In The Rain In LA (And Really Anywhere)
- How LA County Prepares For Massive Rainfall — Like The Storm Hitting Us Now
- Flash Flood Warnings? Watches? Here’s What You Need To Know
- Why Atmospheric Rivers Can Be A Blessing And A Curse