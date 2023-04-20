For The First Time In 17 Years, California Is Ready To Fill Everyone's Water Requests. LA Is Getting Its Share

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

For the first time in 17 years, California’s Department of Water Resources is going to deliver 100% of the water requested by agencies that are part of the State Water Project. On average, 40% of L.A.’s water comes from the SWP.

Why it matters: Just six months ago, water allocation was expected to be as low as 5%. Areas like Las Virgenes, which rely completely on the SWP for their water, were in bad shape and considering complete bans on outdoor water use.

Rebuilding emergency supplies: Several reservoirs are nearing capacity across the state, with Lake Oroville, one of our largest, expected to be full by the end of the month. Diamond Valley Lake, the largest SoCal reservoir, is also expected to be refilled.

What's next: Given ongoing problems with groundwater, the Colorado River, and the fact that the next drought is always right around the corner, conservation will continue to be a constant.