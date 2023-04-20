For The First Time In 17 Years, California Is Ready To Fill Everyone's Water Requests. LA Is Getting Its Share
Topline:
For the first time in 17 years, California’s Department of Water Resources is going to deliver 100% of the water requested by agencies that are part of the State Water Project. On average, 40% of L.A.’s water comes from the SWP.
Why it matters: Just six months ago, water allocation was expected to be as low as 5%. Areas like Las Virgenes, which rely completely on the SWP for their water, were in bad shape and considering complete bans on outdoor water use.
Rebuilding emergency supplies: Several reservoirs are nearing capacity across the state, with Lake Oroville, one of our largest, expected to be full by the end of the month. Diamond Valley Lake, the largest SoCal reservoir, is also expected to be refilled.
What's next: Given ongoing problems with groundwater, the Colorado River, and the fact that the next drought is always right around the corner, conservation will continue to be a constant.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
The multi-family homes were red tagged by authorities late Wednesday.
-
A look at years past when snows creeped into our citified neighborhoods, away from the mountains and foothills.
-
In the face of a drier future, that iconic piece of Americana is on its way out in Southern California.
-
Here’s everything you need to know about coyotes in Los Angeles County.