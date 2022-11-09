About That Flash Flood Alert You Might Have Just Gotten

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

A flash flood warning was sent across L.A. County through the emergency alert system at about 4 p.m. — but the warning was only meant for the Fish Fire burn scar area in Duarte, according to the National Weather Service's John Dumas.

What happened? The mass alert seems to have been a tech issue. "There was some problem with our hardware system," Dumas said. "The box we drew is not the warning that went out."

So where is the actual area? NWS tweeted out map of the area Dumas referred to. The warning is in place until 4:45 p.m.

Apologies for the confusion over the Flash Flood Warning (FFW). A glitch changed the small box for the area near the Fish Fire burn scar into all of LA County just as it was sent. We cancelled it and sent the correct FFW for the small Fish burn scar as shown in the image. pic.twitter.com/5lX3eS6mP0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 9, 2022

The backstory: Duarte is seeing heavy rain, which is creating serious concerns about flooding and mudslides. Twenty-five homes, on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road, are under a mandatory evacuation. Duarte Community Center is taking evacuees.

