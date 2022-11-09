Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

About That Flash Flood Alert You Might Have Just Gotten

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Nov 8, 2022 4:37 PM
A screenshot of an emergency phone notification that says emergency alert. National weather service. A flash flood warning is in effeect for this area until 4:45 pm PST. This is a dangerious and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.
The warning went out across L.A. County, but it's only intended for Duarte residents near the Fish Fire burn scar.
(Caitlin Hernández
/
LAist)
Topline:

A flash flood warning was sent across L.A. County through the emergency alert system at about 4 p.m. — but the warning was only meant for the Fish Fire burn scar area in Duarte, according to the National Weather Service's John Dumas.

What happened? The mass alert seems to have been a tech issue. "There was some problem with our hardware system," Dumas said. "The box we drew is not the warning that went out."

So where is the actual area? NWS tweeted out map of the area Dumas referred to. The warning is in place until 4:45 p.m.

The backstory: Duarte is seeing heavy rain, which is creating serious concerns about flooding and mudslides. Twenty-five homes, on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road, are under a mandatory evacuation. Duarte Community Center is taking evacuees.

Go deeper: Wet Weather Will Continue Through Wednesday, Along With Flood And Mudslide Warnings

