Wet Weather Could Continue Through Wednesday, Bringing Much-Needed Moisture To Dry SoCal Areas

The wet weather we all woke up to (again) is expected to continue through Tuesday evening, and possibly Wednesday. In addition to the impact on the roads , the rain could cause flooding — and, on the positive side, could get us safely through wildfire season.

The storm is moving Northeast, and the heaviest hit area is near San Luis Obispo. Experts expect the most rain Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of thunderstorms and flash flooding in recently burned areas.

Plan for a wet commute. Allow for extra time to reach your destination. Light to moderate rain will continue across the #Southland this morning. The heaviest rain is located to the north of #SLOCounty. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase through the day. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/sq3RSweIFE — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 8, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, the Los Angeles basin could receive one to three inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday. One to two feet of snow could also fall in the San Gabriel Mountains.

So how much snow will get get in the mountains? We expect 6-12" above 6000 feet, & locally more in the San Gabriels, possibly up to 20". This means full-on winter driving - be prepared!! Chains and snow tires, warm clothes, gloves, shovel. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/9TnWBf5uuq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 7, 2022

Evacuations

The city of Duarte issued a mandatory evacuation for 25 homes in the Fish Fire impact area on Monday night. The Duarte Community Center began taking displaced residents at 11 p.m. Valley View Elementary School has been closed for the day.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons. Orange County officials encouraged people with disabilities, functional needs and folks with large animals to evacuate at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Experts emphasize the importance of clearing out if it gets too dangerous.

"When there's a potential for flash flooding or mud debris flows near burn areas, your life could be in danger,” said NWS meteorologist Todd Hall. “Please heed [any] evacuation orders."



Warnings, Watches, Advisories

Flood Watch

Through Wednesday morning:



Santa Ana mountains and foothills

Orange County inland areas, including the cities of Santa Ana, Irvine, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Orange, and Mission Viejo

Flash Flood Watch

Through Wednesday morning:



Bond/Silverado burn scar

Winter Storm Warning



San Bernardino and Riverside Counties

Wildfires

On the flip side, the rain could also provide some badly needed moisture to dry areas, meaning the risk for wildfires will significantly decrease.

How much rain are we expecting with the upcoming storm? This graphic shows storm total liquid water (we will have snow in the mountains) expected from tonight-Wednesday. Make sure your property is ready! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/OG7DXPsqbZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 6, 2022

"We're talking about critical fire weather conditions and wildfire potential, and so if we can have this in the fall, this is perfect to alleviate some of the fire weather concerns,” said Hall. “We could get out of this time period relatively unscathed."