VOTER GAME PLAN: Enter your ZIP code to see your virtual ballot with info on candidates and measures.

Climate and Environment

Wet Weather Could Continue Through Wednesday, Bringing Much-Needed Moisture To Dry SoCal Areas

By  Nate Perez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Updated Nov 8, 2022 8:09 AM
Published Nov 7, 2022 10:16 AM
A backyard in the Crescenta Valley, early morning, showing a grey sky above and a garden with a succulent patch in the center
A wet backyard in Crescenta Valley
(Susanne Whatley
/
LAist)
IN THIS ARTICLE

The wet weather we all woke up to (again) is expected to continue through Tuesday evening, and possibly Wednesday. In addition to the impact on the roads, the rain could cause flooding — and, on the positive side, could get us safely through wildfire season.

The storm is moving Northeast, and the heaviest hit area is near San Luis Obispo. Experts expect the most rain Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of thunderstorms and flash flooding in recently burned areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the Los Angeles basin could receive one to three inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday. One to two feet of snow could also fall in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The Brief

Evacuations

The city of Duarte issued a mandatory evacuation for 25 homes in the Fish Fire impact area on Monday night. The Duarte Community Center began taking displaced residents at 11 p.m. Valley View Elementary School has been closed for the day.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons. Orange County officials encouraged people with disabilities, functional needs and folks with large animals to evacuate at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Experts emphasize the importance of clearing out if it gets too dangerous.

"When there's a potential for flash flooding or mud debris flows near burn areas, your life could be in danger,” said NWS meteorologist Todd Hall. “Please heed [any] evacuation orders."

Warnings, Watches, Advisories

Flood Watch
Through Wednesday morning:

  • Santa Ana mountains and foothills
  • Orange County inland areas, including the cities of Santa Ana, Irvine, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Orange, and Mission Viejo

Flash Flood Watch
Through Wednesday morning:

  • Bond/Silverado burn scar
Winter Storm Warning

  • San Bernardino and Riverside Counties

Wildfires

On the flip side, the rain could also provide some badly needed moisture to dry areas, meaning the risk for wildfires will significantly decrease.

"We're talking about critical fire weather conditions and wildfire potential, and so if we can have this in the fall, this is perfect to alleviate some of the fire weather concerns,” said Hall. “We could get out of this time period relatively unscathed."

