Final Approval Of Poseidon Desalination Plant in Huntington Beach Hangs In The Balance

For more than 20 years, officials have wrestled with whether to build a controversial seawater desalination plant in Huntington Beach. At a meeting Thursday, the California Coastal Commission is poised to vote on whether to grant a permit that would make or break the project.

I'm listening in to the @TheCACoast deliberations on the Poseidon Desalination Plant project proposal. The commission is expected to vote on whether to grant a permit to the company. Follow along here. @KPCC @LAist — Erin Stone (she/her) (@Erstone7) May 12, 2022

Poseidon Water, the company behind the proposal, says it can pump as much as 100 million gallons of ocean water a day and filter it into drinking water.

That $1.4 billion pitch recently earned the support of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who called it an “important tool” to help the state navigate its severe drought conditions.

It’s a heated subject — last month in a 200-page report the commission’s own staff recommended rejecting the project.

There have been hours of presentations and comments at the Commission’s meeting in Costa Mesa. More than 200 people showed up.

Proponents say the project is expensive, but necessary amid unprecedented drought made worse by the climate crisis.

“The Huntington Beach desal plant would provide high-quality, locally-controlled, drought-proof water supply regardless of whether or how much it rains or snows,” said Cathy Green, vice president of the Orange County Water District board and former Huntington Beach mayor.

Oscar Rodriguez of community group Oak View ComUNIDAD says water recycling and stormwater capture would be better for low-income ratepayers. Rodriguez is also a planning commissioner for Huntington Beach.

“How can we justify building a facility that we already know produces the most expensive form of water and will only benefit private equity firms and its investors?” Rodriguez said.

Orange County is home to the world’s largest water recycling facility .

Environmentalists, commission staff and tribal nations also worry about the harm the plant could cause to marine life.

The vote is expected later this evening. You can watch the livestream of the meeting here.