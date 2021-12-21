Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

California Is Considering Emergency Water Use Rules To Stem The Drought

By  Lita Martinez
Published Dec 21, 2021 12:16 PM
Edges of a creek bed are very dry and cracked. The creek's water level is low.
Low water levels at the Stevens Creek Reservoir in Cupertino
(Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

As the state's drought emergency continues, Californians could soon face fines of up to $500 a day.

That's if proposed emergency rules are approved by the State Water Resources Control Board on Jan. 4.

Businesses and homeowners could get dinged for hosing down driveways and sidewalks, watering lawns and landscapes enough to cause runoff, or even watering within two days after it rains.

Board chair E. Joaquin Esquivel says it shouldn't take much effort to save water.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

“Small changes, particularly in outdoor irrigation can really make real differences, and easily meet some of these — not just current targets that we're trying to set — but really, the long term efficiency of our homes, and our communities that reflect the climate reality we all now live in,” Esquivel said.

The board will accept public comment on those rules through noon on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The Brief
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories