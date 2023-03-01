Bust Out Those Windbreakers, It's Going To Be Another Chilly And Windy Day In LA

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

It's chilly and windy...again.

The National Weather Service reports that today (Wednesday, March 1) is the last day of this weaker storm system. Most of the heavier rain passed through overnight. We can expect some light showers across Los Angeles County until noon.

If you haven't already, now is a good time pull out those stylish windbreakers you may have picked up at thrift store, or borrowed from a relative's closet who flashed them around in the 80's — it's going to be fairly windy.

Antelope Valley will see gusts up to 35 mph and the mountain areas will see wind speeds reaching up to 50 mph, according to John Dumas with the National Weather Service.

"We're expecting strong, west winds, along with this storm, and it's also pretty chilly out there. We're gonna have another day with below normal temperatures, once again, not getting to 60 today," said Dumas.



Yes, we're in a cold streak

The last of a series of cold fronts will impact the region through Wed w/ rain & snow w/ low snow levels by Wed. Some mountain roads will likely be dangerous with road closures possible, including I-5 north of Santa Clarita and hwy 14 near Acton. pic.twitter.com/0No02OGbC9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 28, 2023

That means Wednesday marks the eighth day in a Los Angeles County cold streak that hasn't seen temperatures higher than 60 degrees. The average high temperature on March 1 in L.A. is usually around 68 degrees.

The last time the area saw an 8-day cold streak was back in 2005. But the longest record for a cold streak was back in 1949 when temperatures stayed below 60 degrees for 20 days. (20 days!)

More snow today

And, there's going to be more snow for today.

Snowfall will continue to cover the mountains and foothills up into the evening, with lower elevations at 1,500 feet seeing about 2 inches of snow and higher elevations at 4,000 feet like Tejon Pass will get up to 8 inches of snow. Any higher areas will see up to a foot of snowfall.

Today is also not a good day to go near the beaches.

A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Dangerous marine conditions are expected tonight through Wed night, with NW Gales likely and large steep seas. In addition, high surf will affect many beaches, along with strong #RipCurrents #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0FQzDOVomM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 1, 2023

A visual reminder of how much snow we got

This was the change in the view from space from Feb. 10 to Feb. 26, courtesy of a NASA satellite.

(Pictures courtesy NASA)

What remains closed

Speaking of Tejon Pass.

Caltrans says the Grapevine is closed in both directions due to heavy snow and ice on both directions. There is a "snow gate" open to allow northbound vehicles to turn back to the L.A. area as of about 6:30 this morning.

Keep in mind conditions are changing frequently so please check the status of roads before you head out.

*I-5 CLOSED in the Grapevine*

I-5 is CLOSED in both directions between Parker Road (Castaic) & Grapevine due to snow & poor visibility. Unknown duration. This is a view of conditions on I-5 from the https://t.co/O37QesJHpw Caltrans camera on the Grapevine undercrossing. pic.twitter.com/dlVlVvQwiJ — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 1, 2023

What's next

Dumas says the agency is monitoring the area for a chance of another storm system coming through for next week.

"It should dry out at least for the next several days and slowly warm up, with the next chance of rain, probably around next Thursday," said Dumas.



Where mudslides are a concern

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is anticipating debris flows in some recently burned areas through Sunday, including near the:

Land fire burn scar in La Tuna Canyon

Fish fire burn scar in Duarte

Grandview fire burn scar in Glendale

Ranch2 fire burn scar in Mountain Cove

Bobcat fire burn scar in Monrovia, Juniper Hills, Devil’s Punchbowl, and Valyermo

Lake fire burn scar in Lake Hughes

Tujunga fire burn scar in Sunland-Tujunga

Soledad fire burn scar in Agua Dulce

Equestrian fire burn scar in Castaic

Where to find winter shelters in L.A. and Orange counties

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is offering over 500 motel vouchers for the unhoused population due to the severe weather. For a referral to the site closest to you, call 211.

"Not only will 211 tell you where to go, but they can arrange transportation either through a LAHSA outreach team or other means to ensure that that person gets to a safe bed tonight," said Ahmad Chapman, LAHSA's communications director.

Outreach workers have been visiting encampments near rivers and creeks, offering sleeping bags and tents, and showing people where to seek higher ground if they don't want access to the winter shelter programs, as well.

Here are the other shelter sites throughout Los Angeles County:

[View the document here if it doesn't load above for you: L.A. County winter shelters]