A Full Moon Plus High Tides This Week Will Give Us Another Glimpse Into A Climate-Changed Future

A full moon on Wednesday night means coastal communities in California will be facing some really high tides, called “king tides.”

Around 10 p.m., tides are predicted to reach about 2 feet above normal high tide levels in Santa Monica, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service.

Very high tides are expected each evening through Thursday between 830-1030pm. This will create minor tidal overflow with flooding of walkways and parking lots. Mixed south swell will also bring surf and a higher rip current risk. Use caution near the water! #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/WfySJjwVRB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 12, 2022

The high tides will affect most Southern California beaches through the week, from Point Dume to Huntington Beach. Meteorologist warn that these high tides may cause flooding and also increase the risk of rip tides, which can be deadly.

(Courtesy NOAA)

If you're planning to be near the coast, authorities urge you to use caution.

It’s normal to have king tides a few times a year in California. They’re the highest high tide of the year and are predictable and natural.

They’re also a glimpse into the future. As we continue to burn fossil fuels and rapidly heat up the planet, melting ice sheets are making sea levels rise. If the world continues on its current course, Santa Monica Pier could be underwater by the end of the century.

Here's a look at projected sea rise along the L.A. and Orange county coasts.

While king tides themselves aren’t caused by climate change, they could become more frequent and less predictable. A 2019 NOAA report found that high tide flooding has doubled in frequency since 2000 and could triple as soon as 2030.