We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

A Quake With A 3.8 Magnitude Struck Near Santa Paula

By  Lita Martinez
Published Feb 10, 2022 4:55 PM
A map shows the location of a 3.9 quake near Santa Paula on a topographical map of the Southern California coast.
(Courtesy USGS)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck near Santa Paula Thursday afternoon. It was likely felt as far off as the South Bay, according to reports to the U.S. Geological Survey.

(The quake was initially reported as a 3.9)

The USGS says it hit about six miles from Santa Paula and the epicenter was about 26 miles underground. The shaking was felt in nearby Ojai where, about 10 minutes later, a second, 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 minutes later.

So far, no immediate reports of any injuries or damage from either of those quakes.

The USGS encourages anyone who felt the quake to report it.

This is a developing story and we will have more information shortly.

The BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED
What are you curious about when it comes to earthquakes? What questions do you have about how to survive the Big One?

