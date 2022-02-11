A Quake With A 3.8 Magnitude Struck Near Santa Paula
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck near Santa Paula Thursday afternoon. It was likely felt as far off as the South Bay, according to reports to the U.S. Geological Survey.
(The quake was initially reported as a 3.9)
The USGS says it hit about six miles from Santa Paula and the epicenter was about 26 miles underground. The shaking was felt in nearby Ojai where, about 10 minutes later, a second, 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 minutes later.
So far, no immediate reports of any injuries or damage from either of those quakes.
An earthquake to add to the fun, because why not? 3.8 near Santa Paula occurred at 4:25 pm. https://t.co/aQ5efBdH64— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 11, 2022
The USGS encourages anyone who felt the quake to report it.
This is a developing story and we will have more information shortly.
-
We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019. To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list
-
- Your Guide To Surviving The Big One
- For Earthquakes, Forget The 'Go-Bag.' Here's How To Prepare
- How To Not Get Life-Threatening Diarrhea After A Major Earthquake
- 10 Earthquake-Related Questions To Ask Your Landlord Immediately
- How To Prepare For An Earthquake If You Have A Disability
- Listen to our Podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide