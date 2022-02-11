A Quake With A 3.8 Magnitude Struck Near Santa Paula

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck near Santa Paula Thursday afternoon. It was likely felt as far off as the South Bay, according to reports to the U.S. Geological Survey.

(The quake was initially reported as a 3.9)

The USGS says it hit about six miles from Santa Paula and the epicenter was about 26 miles underground. The shaking was felt in nearby Ojai where, about 10 minutes later, a second, 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 minutes later.

So far, no immediate reports of any injuries or damage from either of those quakes.

An earthquake to add to the fun, because why not? 3.8 near Santa Paula occurred at 4:25 pm. https://t.co/aQ5efBdH64 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 11, 2022

The USGS encourages anyone who felt the quake to report it.

This is a developing story and we will have more information shortly.