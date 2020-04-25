Not All Angelenos Think Climate Change Will Impact Them
Even with record setting heat waves, massive wildfires, and a disappearing coastline, 11 percent of Angelenos don’t think that climate change will impact them a great deal.
Though, 40 percent think it will, and 66 percent say that future generations are going to get it bad.
Those and more climate change opinions are broken down in the latest Los Angeles Public Opinion Survey released by Loyola Marymount University.
Researchers spoke with a diverse group of 2,002 L.A. County residents of various economic, educational and racial backgrounds, in a variety of languages.
Here are some highlights:
Percent of Angelenos that feel that climate change will have a great impact on:
- Themselves: 40 percent
- L.A. region: 49 percent
- Across the U.S.: 56 percent
- Future generations: 66 percent
Here are a number of other ways the question, "How much do you think climate change will affect you personally" broke down:
Political views:
- Liberals: 49 percent
- Conservatives: 23 percent
Ethnicity:
- African American: 47 percent
- Asian: 33 percent
- White: 36 percent
- Latino: 44 percent
Age:
- 18-44: 43 percent
- 45-64: 37 percent
- 65+: 34 percent
Education:
- Roughly 40 percent regardless of education
Income:
- Roughly 40 percent regardless of income
Gender:
- Female: 44 percent
- Male: 34 percent
Want to see more? Check out the full report.