Climate and Environment

Not All Angelenos Think Climate Change Will Impact Them

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Apr 24, 2020 5:59 PM
5dbc26fbc92b3500089d2cb6-eight.jpg
Smoke from the Maria Fire billows above Santa Paula on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Noah Berger/AP)
Even with record setting heat waves, massive wildfires, and a disappearing coastline, 11 percent of Angelenos don’t think that climate change will impact them a great deal.

Though, 40 percent think it will, and 66 percent say that future generations are going to get it bad.

Those and more climate change opinions are broken down in the latest Los Angeles Public Opinion Survey released by Loyola Marymount University.

Researchers spoke with a diverse group of 2,002 L.A. County residents of various economic, educational and racial backgrounds, in a variety of languages.

5ea3730a909fb10008f98b29-eight.jpg
A 2020 survey on climate change options amongst residents in LA County. (Courtesy of Alejandra Alarcon with StudyLA at Loyola Marymount University.)

Here are some highlights:

Percent of Angelenos that feel that climate change will have a great impact on:

  • Themselves: 40 percent
  • L.A. region: 49 percent
  • Across the U.S.: 56 percent
  • Future generations: 66 percent

Here are a number of other ways the question, "How much do you think climate change will affect you personally" broke down:
Political views:

  • Liberals: 49 percent
  • Conservatives: 23 percent

Ethnicity:

  • African American: 47 percent
  • Asian: 33 percent
  • White: 36 percent
  • Latino: 44 percent

Age:

  • 18-44: 43 percent
  • 45-64: 37 percent
  • 65+: 34 percent

Education:

  • Roughly 40 percent regardless of education

Income:

  • Roughly 40 percent regardless of income

Gender:

  • Female: 44 percent
  • Male: 34 percent

Want to see more? Check out the full report.