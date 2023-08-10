Writers Guild Says Studios Want To Talk Again Friday

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The Writers Guild of America Negotiating Committee says the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers has asked to meet with negotiators on Friday.





WGA statement on proposed talks: “We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals,” the WGA said in a statement. “Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies.”

Strike 100+ days old: The news of the possible talks comes as the WGA strike turned 100 days old yesterday. If the discussions do happen on Friday, it will be exactly a week after their last meeting, when little progress was made. The WGA said in a statement after that brief talk about resuming negotiations that it would not “make merely an incremental deal to conclude this strike.”

“The Companies remain united in their desire to reach a fair and equitable deal with both unions and return the industry to work,” the AMPTP said in a statement emailed to LAist on Wednesday.