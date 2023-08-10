Writers Guild Says Studios Want To Talk Again Friday
Topline:
The Writers Guild of America Negotiating Committee says the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers has asked to meet with negotiators on Friday.
WGA statement on proposed talks: “We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals,” the WGA said in a statement. “Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies.”
Strike 100+ days old: The news of the possible talks comes as the WGA strike turned 100 days old yesterday. If the discussions do happen on Friday, it will be exactly a week after their last meeting, when little progress was made. The WGA said in a statement after that brief talk about resuming negotiations that it would not “make merely an incremental deal to conclude this strike.”
“The Companies remain united in their desire to reach a fair and equitable deal with both unions and return the industry to work,” the AMPTP said in a statement emailed to LAist on Wednesday.
