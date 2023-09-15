Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Writers Guild Says It’s Scheduling A Talk With Studios

By  Robert Garrova
Published Sep 15, 2023 10:12 AM
Thousands of people rally in front of Paramount Studios in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.
Thousands of Hollywood strikers marched from Netflix to Paramount Studios on Wednesday.
(Robert Garrova / LAist )
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

After what seems a month of little or no movement, the Writers Guild of America says it's working on restarting talks with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The announcement comes after the union had said it was open to talking to studios and streamers individually.

WGA statement to members: “The WGA and AMPTP are in the process of scheduling a time to get back in the room.”

AMPTP statement: “On Wednesday, September 13, the WGA reached out to the AMPTP and asked for a meeting to move negotiations forward. We have agreed and are working to schedule a meeting next week. Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Endless labor summer: The WGA has been on strike for more than four months now while SAG-AFTRA members have been on the picket lines for about two months.

On Wednesday, thousands of striking writers and actors took to the streets for a march in Hollywood.

Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories