Writers Guild Says It’s Scheduling A Talk With Studios
Topline:
After what seems a month of little or no movement, the Writers Guild of America says it's working on restarting talks with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The announcement comes after the union had said it was open to talking to studios and streamers individually.
WGA statement to members: “The WGA and AMPTP are in the process of scheduling a time to get back in the room.”
AMPTP statement: “On Wednesday, September 13, the WGA reached out to the AMPTP and asked for a meeting to move negotiations forward. We have agreed and are working to schedule a meeting next week. Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike.”
Endless labor summer: The WGA has been on strike for more than four months now while SAG-AFTRA members have been on the picket lines for about two months.
On Wednesday, thousands of striking writers and actors took to the streets for a march in Hollywood.
-
Dancers at Star Garden demanded better working conditions — including protection from aggressive guests. Up next: An actual contract.
-
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers rejected the SAG-AFTRA union's request for a separate type of residual payment that actors would get once their programs hit streaming services.
-
SAG Strike: What Are ‘Self-Tapes’ And Why Are Actors So Fired Up About Them? Actor Sarah Ramos ExplainsSarah Ramos says she actually likes self-taped auditions, but without regulations: “This is a strain on our resources, a strain on our community and it's untenable.”
-
On the 50th anniversary of Lee’s death, a look back at the icon’s pre-fame years in L.A., in pictures.
-
Striking Actor Says He Has Cautionary Tale About How Companies Might Use Performers’ Digital ReplicasActor Erik Passoja said his digital likeness was used in a video game without his consent.
-
The Theatricum Botanicum was a safe spot during the McCarthy era, served as a temporary home to folk singer Woody Guthrie, and staged countless productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream.