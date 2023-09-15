Writers Guild Says It’s Scheduling A Talk With Studios

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

After what seems a month of little or no movement, the Writers Guild of America says it's working on restarting talks with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The announcement comes after the union had said it was open to talking to studios and streamers individually.



WGA statement to members: “The WGA and AMPTP are in the process of scheduling a time to get back in the room.”

AMPTP statement: “On Wednesday, September 13, the WGA reached out to the AMPTP and asked for a meeting to move negotiations forward. We have agreed and are working to schedule a meeting next week. Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike.”

Endless labor summer: The WGA has been on strike for more than four months now while SAG-AFTRA members have been on the picket lines for about two months.