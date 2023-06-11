Where To Watch Broadway's Tony Awards On Sunday Night
It's been a tough few years for the Tony Awards, which celebrate Broadway's finest. They were canceled during the pandemic, and this year, it looked like they might be canceled because of the Writers Guild of America strike.
Instead, they're going on — but without the traditional opening number or any written patter from the host, Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose. But there will still be performances, and it's a great way to check out a show you might want to see if you're considering coming to New York, or if a Broadway show is touring near you.
The producers have announced that the show will include numbers from Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, in addition to other performances.
The Tony Awards are airing at 5 p.m. tonight on CBS. If you have a Paramount+ premium subscription, you can also see the show there; for other subscribers, the show will be available on demand the next day.
A pre-show hosted by Emmy Award-winner Julianne Hough and star of CBS' "So Help Me Todd" Skylar Astin will air on the free streaming service Pluto TV from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Local impact
Sunday night will be a good night for the Pasadena Playhouse, which will receive the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the second theater in Los Angeles County to be a recipient of the honor.
Playhouse Artistic Director Danny Feldman says the award is a recognition of decades of creative output.
“So many people worked here over the last 100 years giving so much of themselves, so it's very rewarding,” he says. “It's a testament to the community. It's a testament to the fact that so many in our greater Los Angeles community understand the value of the arts.”
