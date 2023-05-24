Support for LAist comes from
Pasadena Playhouse Receives Regional Tony Award

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 24, 2023 2:21 PM
A white woman who appears to be in her 60s or 70s sits at a wood desk on a stage, gesturing with her right hand. She is in front of shutters, with the U.S. and Texas flag of either side of her.
Holland Taylor stars as former Texas governor Ann Richards at the Pasadena Playhouse.
(Ave Bonar)
The Pasadena Playhouse will receive the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the second theater in Los Angeles County to be a recipient of the honor.

The theater’s artistic director, Danny Feldman, says the award is a recognition of decades of creative output.

“So many people worked here over the last 100 years giving so much of themselves, so it's very rewarding,” he says. “It's a testament to the community. It's a testament to the fact that so many in our greater Los Angeles community understand the value of the arts.”

The award comes with a $25,000 grant. It’s a major success for the Playhouse, which nearly shuttered in 2010 due to financial instability and later survived the pandemic.

In more recent years, the theater has received significant praise for its productions, including the musical Sunday in the Park With George, which closed in March.

“Pasadena Playhouse has … a lot of ups and downs [recently],” says Feldman.

The musical A Little Night of Music is currently being put on at the Pasadena theater, which will run through May 28. The Playhouse will be honored at the Tony Awards in New York on June 11.

Meanwhile, Feldman is just happy to be able to share the good news widely.

“It was hard to keep this secret,” he says. “I found out a couple weeks ago and I've had to hold on to this, so I think I should win another award just for keeping a secret. But it's just a thrill, a total thrill, and unexpected and lovely.”

