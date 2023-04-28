TV And Movie Writers Could Go On Strike On Monday. Here’s What’s At Stake

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

For more than a month, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been in contract talks, negotiating largely over base-level pay and residual compensation.

It’s now down to the crunch — the WGA’s current contract expires this Monday, May 1, at 12:01a.m.

While talks continue, 98% of WGA members who voted have authorized a strike, and people on both sides of the bargaining table say there’s a strong likelihood that a work stoppage could happen.

The issues: Writers

The WGA says that most of its nearly 12,000 members are making less than they once did, and that after factoring for inflation, average WGA pay has actually dropped 14% over the last five years.

The union says about half of WGA members are earning scale — the bare minimum wages stipulated by the contract with the AMPTP. Ten years ago, it was only a third.

In addition to asking for higher minimum compensation for all forms of writing, the guild also wants its screenwriters to collect a better share of supplementary compensation like residuals for series and movies produced for streaming platforms.

(Writers who work for reality shows and broadcast, cable and online news stations aren’t part of the current WGA contract.)

While a strike would hurt its members in the short-term, the WGA says it has to improve its contract for the long-term financial and creative health of its screenwriters.

The guild says current contract terms failed to anticipate the explosive growth of streaming content (the last pact was negotiated during the pandemic, with little gains for writers).

Read the union's demands below:

A list of demands as agreed to by members of the Writers Guild of America in its current contract talks with studios and producers.

The issues: Film and TV executives

Executives at studios and streamers maintain that they are still recovering from pandemic losses and have spent billions of dollars creating and buying content for new streaming platforms, some of which are far from profitable.

While some streamers are thriving (Netflix recently reported $1.71 billion in quarterly operating income), the finances of others are unknown: Apple, the parent of Apple TV Plus, and Amazon, the parent of Amazon Studios, do not break out returns for their entertainment divisions.

The Walt Disney Co. is currently firing thousands of employees to save money, having lost close to $10 billion to date on its streaming platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery is making deep cuts because of its $50 billion of debt. (In their most recent quarterly earnings, however, Disney reported $1.28 billion in net income, while Warners said its studios made $768 million.)

A billboard advertises Disneyland (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

For Hollywood executives, the stakes are high: if the AMPTP deal for writers increases pay and residual payments, their profit margins could shrink. Furthermore, other Hollywood unions — contracts for the Screen Actors Guild and the Directors Guild of America both expire in the coming weeks — would likely use any WGA gains as the template for their demands.

If there is a strike, what will happen to TV shows and movies?

Ahead of the WGA contract’s expiration, studios and streamers stockpiled scripts so they would have content to produce if there were a strike. But there are still differences between platforms:

Late night talk shows:

Late night talk shows rely on being topical, so scripts can be written just hours before taping. That means they would go off the air immediately, says the WGA; that list includes Late Night With Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Streamers:

Because companies like Netflix release series in multiple languages, their production schedules often run many months ahead of traditional TV networks, so streamers tend to have a bigger shelf of completed shows. So there may be less of a chance of a streaming series running out of episodes than a primetime network series.



Movies:

Movies have a fairly long lead time, so almost all of the movies due to come out through the end of the year already have finished filming. Movies that were slated to begin production soon and come out next year or later could be pushed back.

Writers Guild of America members and supporters picket near the Tonight Show with Jay Leno theater at NBC studios in 2008 (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

What happens if other Hollywood guilds refuse to cross WGA picket lines?

If top unions, especially the Screen Actors Guild, tell their members to honor possible WGA pickets, most production — even for shows or films with completed scripts in hand — would shut down immediately.

SAG has not yet told its members what they should do if there is a WGA walkout

The Directors Guild of America has instructed its members to cross picket lines, saying that they are contractually obligated to continue working regardless of any strikes.

Teamsters Local 399, which represents thousands of below-the-line workers such as casting directors, location managers, couriers, animal handlers and drivers, said they would not cross any WGA pickets if a strike happens.

Meanwhile WGA has made clear to its members that it will not allow any work related to writing at all, such as pitching an idea to a producer. The guild said screenwriters can work on spec scripts (stories they are writing on their own), but cannot work on a project with a producer or an actor. Talent agents cannot work on deals or book work for WGA members.



What happened the last time there was a writers strike?

Within a month of the 2007-2008 strike starting in early November, a few TV series ran out of new episodes.

By mid-December, a little more than a month after the walkout began, almost all scripted TV production stopped.

Late-night shows, such as The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and Late Show With David Letterman had to broadcast reruns.

A variety of network hits, including Two and a Half Men, The Office and Desperate Housewives went off the air.

What was the economic impact?

The Milken Institute estimated:



$2.1 billion in economic losses

Net loss of 37,700 jobs directly and indirectly tied to the entertainment industry.



Those 2007-2008 losses worked out to about $20 million a day, or close to $30 million in today’s dollars. But the number of scripted series and streaming movies has grown exponentially since then.

The financial and job loss estimate includes not only lost pay for screenwriters, but also for people who work in production, and businesses that either cater to or depend on production: everything from costume and prop rental companies to caterers and equipment rental outfits.