Tupac Shakur Receives Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tupac Shakur was honored Wednesday with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on his behalf.

“It fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,” she said at the ceremony. “From the first time [Tupac] stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had a dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame. And now we gather here today to unveil Tupac's star.”

Shakur was an award-winning rapper, activist, poet and film star who addressed street violence and domestic violence in his music, as well as the challenges facing young Black men and the Black community as a whole.

He died in 1996 at the age of 25 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards both before and after his death, Shakur’s recording of Dear Mama is in the Library of Congress National Registry.

Shakur's life story was brought to the screen in 2017 in the film All Eyez on Me, named after the rapper’s 1996 studio album. The same year, he became the first solo hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In April, F/X and Hulu released the docuseries Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur , which details the relationship between Shakur and his mother, the prominent 1970s activist and Black Panther Party leader Afeni Shakur.

“This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.

In her comments at Wednesday’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Sekyiwa Shakur also noted that her brother will be remembered for “the lasting impact he's had on this world.”

“Today, we're not just honoring a star on the ground but we're honoring the work and the passion that he put into making his dreams come true,” she said. “His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today, and once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac.”