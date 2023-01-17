Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

The 30 SoCal Museums You Can Visit Free On Feb. 5

By  Sharon McNary  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jan 17, 2023 10:19 AM
The exterior of the Museum of Comtemporary Art has a reddsih brown facade and large open covered area. Two people are depcited looking at a print in a large display on the front
Pedestrians walk past the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in 2019. The museum is among 30 in Southern California participating in a free admissions day on Feb. 5.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
LAist)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Thirty museums across Southern California are opening their doors for free to the public on Feb. 5. Participants include the Getty, the Museum of Latin America Art, MOCA, the Skirball and many more.

The annual event was shut down for the past two years due to pandemic precautions. One note: Free admission includes access to permanent collections; not specially ticketed exhibitions.

Plan ahead

Some museums require or strongly recommend booking tickets in advance, which we note below. Parking is not included.

The event serves as a reminder that many Southern California offer free visitor days and hours throughout the year. A calendar of free days can be found on the program’s website.

Full List

Here’s a full list of museums participating in the Feb. 5 free admissions day:

