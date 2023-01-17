The 30 SoCal Museums You Can Visit Free On Feb. 5
Thirty museums across Southern California are opening their doors for free to the public on Feb. 5. Participants include the Getty, the Museum of Latin America Art, MOCA, the Skirball and many more.
The annual event was shut down for the past two years due to pandemic precautions. One note: Free admission includes access to permanent collections; not specially ticketed exhibitions.
Plan ahead
Some museums require or strongly recommend booking tickets in advance, which we note below. Parking is not included.
The event serves as a reminder that many Southern California offer free visitor days and hours throughout the year. A calendar of free days can be found on the program’s website.
Full List
Here’s a full list of museums participating in the Feb. 5 free admissions day:
- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
- American Museum of Ceramic Art (reservation required)
- Armory Center for the Arts
- Bowers Museum
- Catalina Museum for Art & History
- Cayton’s Children’s Museum(reservation required)
- Craft Contemporary
- Descanso Gardens(reservation required)
- Fowler Museum at UCLA
- Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art, Pepperdine University
- Hammer Museum
- The Getty Center
- The Getty Villa(reservation required)
- Japanese American National Museum
- La Brea Tar Pits & Museum(reservation required)
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- Lincoln Memorial Shrine
- Long Beach Museum of Art
- The Museum of Contemporary Art(MOCA) (reservation recommended)
- Muckenthaler Cultural Center
- Museum of Latin America Art(MOLAA)
- Museum of Tolerance
- Museum of Ventura County
- Museum of Ventura County’s Agriculture Museum
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Santa Monica History Museum
- Santa Paula Art Museum
- Skirball Cultural Center(reservation recommended)
- The Wende Museum
- The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum
- USC Asia Pacific Museum