Reopening SoCal Water Parks Poses Specific Challenges

When it comes to reopening as COVID numbers decrease, events and attractions that feature large crowds of people packed in close quarters — such as theme parks — are proving more challenging than elsewhere.

A number of local parks have already reopened, including Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Universal Studios Hollywood, and LEGOLAND California Resort. Others, such as Raging Waters in San Dimas, are set to reopen their gates to visitors in the coming days.

Al Garcia, the director of marketing and sales for Raging Waters, said water park reopenings may look a bit different than at general theme parks.

“The biggest difference is the fact that when you are on a water attraction or a waterslide, or waiting in line for a waterslide, you're not going to be asked or required to wear a face covering,” he said. “A lot of that is due to safety reasons; you can't go in the water with a face covering on.”

Raging Waters will open next Saturday. Tickets are available on its website.

