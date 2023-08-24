'Oppenheimer' In 70mm For $4? This Sunday, It’s Possible

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Today on California Public Radio Day, you have the power to keep LAist independent and free, delivering stories that matter to you. Radio stations across California help connect listeners to their communities, and today you can strengthen this public service in our state.

Topline:

This Sunday will mark the second annual National Cinema Day. Some 3,000 participating theaters nationwide are offering $4 movie tickets for all formats and showtimes.

A boon for movie theaters: The cheap movie day is organized by The Cinema Foundation , a nonprofit that promotes the movie theater industry. The group says last year’s event saw more than 8 million moviegoers drop nearly $24 million at the box office, with Top Gun: Maverick as the biggest draw.