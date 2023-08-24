Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' In 70mm For $4? This Sunday, It’s Possible

By  Robert Garrova
Published Aug 24, 2023 9:55 AM
A light skinned man wearing a jacket and tie stands in the desert, looking up and squinting at the sky
© Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
(Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer
/
Universal Pictures)
Stand with us on California Public Radio Day
Today on California Public Radio Day, you have the power to keep LAist independent and free, delivering stories that matter to you. Radio stations across California help connect listeners to their communities, and today you can strengthen this public service in our state.

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Topline:

This Sunday will mark the second annual National Cinema Day. Some 3,000 participating theaters nationwide are offering $4 movie tickets for all formats and showtimes.

A boon for movie theaters: The cheap movie day is organized by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes the movie theater industry. The group says last year’s event saw more than 8 million moviegoers drop nearly $24 million at the box office, with Top Gun: Maverick as the biggest draw.

What’s playing: This year you can catch big blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer, the horror flick Last Voyage of the Demeter, and the Latino-led DC superhero film Blue Beetle. You can check out theaters, movie offerings and showtimes at the National Cinema Day website.

Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories