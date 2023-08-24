'Oppenheimer' In 70mm For $4? This Sunday, It’s Possible
Topline:
This Sunday will mark the second annual National Cinema Day. Some 3,000 participating theaters nationwide are offering $4 movie tickets for all formats and showtimes.
A boon for movie theaters: The cheap movie day is organized by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes the movie theater industry. The group says last year’s event saw more than 8 million moviegoers drop nearly $24 million at the box office, with Top Gun: Maverick as the biggest draw.
What’s playing: This year you can catch big blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer, the horror flick Last Voyage of the Demeter, and the Latino-led DC superhero film Blue Beetle. You can check out theaters, movie offerings and showtimes at the National Cinema Day website.
