Arts and Entertainment

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura On 'Star Trek,' Dies At 89

By Mandalit del Barco | NPR
Published Jul 31, 2022 1:22 PM
Nichelle Nichols wears a red uniform in front of a control panel on the Enterprise
Nichelle Nichols made history for her role as communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on "Star Trek."
CBS via Getty Images)
Actor Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek series and in later Star Trek movies, has died at the age of 89. Her death was announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, on her Facebook page:

"I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years.

Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration," the post read.

Nichols broke ground and paved the way for Black actors in Hollywood with her character.

Castmate George Takei was among those to react publicly to the news of her death.

"My heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend," he wrote. "We lived long and prospered together."

This story will be updated.

  • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

