Long Beach Welcomes Runners, Walkers And Cyclists For Its Annual Marathon This Weekend

Long Beach will welcome runners and cyclists this weekend for the 38th Long Beach Marathon , scheduled to take place Sunday.

Events associated with the marathon will begin on Friday with a race expo at the Long Beach Convention Center, which will continue through Saturday.

Also on Saturday morning, a 5K event will be held at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

The marathon begins at 6 a.m. on Sunday along with an untimed, 20-mile bike tour. At 7:30 a.m., a half marathon will commence.

Marathon runners will leave from the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive, and end at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Linden Ave.

The course goes through neighborhoods including Belmont Shore, the Peninsula, Naples, Belmont Heights, Bluff Park, Bluff Heights, Alamitos Beach, Park Estates and Los Altos.

Event organizers have released a list of street closures which will be in place at various times throughout the day on Sunday, between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those closures include:

Eastbound Shoreline Drive – Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Blvd (note: closure begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8)

Westbound Shoreline Drive – Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive (note: closure begins at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8)

Shoreline Drive, from Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway

Pine Avenue, from Shoreline Drive to Seaside Way

Queensway Bridge, from Shoreline Drive to the 710 Freeway

Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to 54th Street

Livingston Drive, from Termino Avenue to Broadway

Nieto Avenue, from Appian Way to Broadway

Appian Way, from Nieto Avenue to East Third Street

East 3rd Street, from Appian Way to Paoli Way

Marine Stadium from Nieto Avenue to Bayshore Avenue

East Colorado Street from Orlena Avenue to Appian Way

Orlena Avenue from East Colorado Street to 4th Street

4th Street from Monrovia Avenue to Orlena Avenue

Monrovia Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Monrovia Avenue

Park Avenue from Anaheim Street to Appian Way

Anaheim Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Park Avenue

Clark Avenue, northbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street

Atherton Street, westbound, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard

Palo Verde Avenue, southbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street

Atherton Street, from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue

Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to Alamitos Avenue

Entry for the marathon and half-marathon has reached capacity.