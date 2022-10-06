Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Long Beach Welcomes Runners, Walkers And Cyclists For Its Annual Marathon This Weekend

By  Susanne Whatley  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Oct 6, 2022 1:58 PM
Marathon runners are shown leaving the starting line at sunrise. To the right are empty bleachers and a row of photographers. The sun can be seen just rising behind the bleachers, barely over the horizon. It casts a yellow glow over the event.
Long Beach half-marathon runners leave the starting line at the 2021 event.
(Sharon McNary
/
LAist)
Long Beach will welcome runners and cyclists this weekend for the 38th Long Beach Marathon, scheduled to take place Sunday.

Events associated with the marathon will begin on Friday with a race expo at the Long Beach Convention Center, which will continue through Saturday.

Also on Saturday morning, a 5K event will be held at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

The marathon begins at 6 a.m. on Sunday along with an untimed, 20-mile bike tour. At 7:30 a.m., a half marathon will commence.

Marathon runners will leave from the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive, and end at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Linden Ave.

The course goes through neighborhoods including Belmont Shore, the Peninsula, Naples, Belmont Heights, Bluff Park, Bluff Heights, Alamitos Beach, Park Estates and Los Altos.

Event organizers have released a list of street closures which will be in place at various times throughout the day on Sunday, between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those closures include:

  • Eastbound Shoreline Drive – Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Blvd (note: closure begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8)
  • Westbound Shoreline Drive – Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive (note: closure begins at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8)
  • Shoreline Drive, from Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway
  • Pine Avenue, from Shoreline Drive to Seaside Way
  • Queensway Bridge, from Shoreline Drive to the 710 Freeway
  • Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to 54th Street
  • Livingston Drive, from Termino Avenue to Broadway
  • Nieto Avenue, from Appian Way to Broadway
  • Appian Way, from Nieto Avenue to East Third Street
  • East 3rd Street, from Appian Way to Paoli Way
  • Marine Stadium from Nieto Avenue to Bayshore Avenue
  • East Colorado Street from Orlena Avenue to Appian Way
  • Orlena Avenue from East Colorado Street to 4th Street
  • 4th Street from Monrovia Avenue to Orlena Avenue
  • Monrovia Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street
  • 6th Street from Park Avenue to Monrovia Avenue
  • Park Avenue from Anaheim Street to Appian Way
  • Anaheim Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Park Avenue
  • Clark Avenue, northbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street
  • Atherton Street, westbound, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard
  • Palo Verde Avenue, southbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street
  • Atherton Street, from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue
  • Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to Alamitos Avenue

Entry for the marathon and half-marathon has reached capacity.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

