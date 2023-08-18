Latino Actors And Writers Pack Picket Lines In Solidarity
Keep up with our local independent news
Latino actors and writers crowded on the sidewalks outside the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank Friday as part of a joint picket.
There were some big names among the crowd who were there to support the strike but also to highlight the underrepresentation of Latinos in Hollywood.
Actor Edward James Olmos said solidarity is important.
“The key always has been the unity of humankind to help each other... And this is under the understanding of trying to bring an awareness to a difficulty within the community,” Olmos said.
A UCLA study found Latino actors got only 7% of film leads in 2021.
Blue Beetle, the new DC superhero movie opening this weekend, bucks the trend with a Latino director, writer, and star.
Posters for the film are plastered on the walls of the Warners lot. But due to strike rules the film’s stars can’t promote it.
Striking actor Jessica Marie Garcia said she sees the strike as a necessary evil, but: “We’re all terrified. There are films that are coming out that could really change the narrative for us... There’s so much money in our people, and I feel like we’ve been left out of the conversation for so long.”
Jorge Rivera, vice chair of the Latinx Writers Committee for the Writers Guild of America West helped organize Friday’s joint picket.
“We’ve got issues to address after the strike, and so we’ll be fighting to the end of the strike, and we’ll be fighting after the strike,” Rivera said.
Friday’s action comes as the WGA continues to meet with studios and streamers. A week ago, the WGA negotiating committee said it had received a counter proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
“We will evaluate their offer and, after deliberation, go back to them with the WGA’s response next week,” the WGA said in a statement.
Latinx Writers Committee chair Christina Piña said writers in her community were struggling more than three months into the WGA strike.
“We were just talking to a few of our friends here at the picket. They have already taken other jobs... And they’re still showing up here regardless even with times being tough... We know that this is a hard, hard battle. But we know it’s one that must be fought,” Piña said.
Edward James Olmos
On solidarity between Latino actors and writers:
“It’s very important. I mean, the key always has been the unity of humankind to help each other. That’s a basic fundamental. That’s why tribes were created, that’s why communities happen, that’s why countries happen, that’s why civilizations happen. It’s the unification of humanity and it’s what this is. And this is under the understanding of trying to bring an awareness to a difficulty within the community.”
Michelle C. Bonilla
“We are the biggest percentage of population in the United States and yet we are so underrepresented in film and television. So we are here today to represent, to raise our voices... We deserve better wages and pay to help us succeed.”
Alejandro Brugues
“I’ve been here for over 100 days and this, I think it’s the most crowded I have seen. And it’s lovely to have all the Latinos out here.”
Regarding the sign he was carrying (which read "I didn’t escape an oppressive regime to put up with this shit"):
“I’m from Cuba. So I escaped an oppressive regime. I moved here 10 years ago. I’m Cuban, so I’m used to this. I can keep doing this forever.”
Jessica Marie Garcia
“There are films that are coming out that could really change the narrative for us... There’s so much money in our people and I feel like we’ve been left out of the conversation for so long.”
Jorge Rivera
“We’ve got issues to address after the strike, and so we’ll be fighting to the end of the strike and we’ll be fighting after the strike... The attitude out here on the pickets is phenomenal. Despite the fact that some people are struggling... I don’t think anyone is planning on going anywhere until this strike is over.”
Grace Lizzo
“Just to see everybody coming together like this, I think once we actually push through, it’s going to be even further progress than we had before... It’s incredible to see this many brown people standing together, especially in front of the studios. It’s been an incredible honor to be a part of it... I think it’s making us stronger.”
Elí Hernandez
“By showing up it kind of shows how many people are interested in this and how many people are [here] to tell stories... To tell our stories.”
Cristina Piña
“We were just talking to a few of our friends here at the picket. They have already taken other jobs... And they’re still showing up here regardless even with times being tough... We know that this is a hard, hard battle. But we know it’s one that must be fought.”
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Pickets are being held outside at movie and TV studios across the city
-
For some critics, this feels less like a momentous departure and more like a footnote.
-
Disneyland's famous "Fantasmic!" show came to a sudden end when its 45-foot animatronic dragon — Maleficent — burst into flames.
-
Leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun issue a joint statement along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.
-
Every two years, Desert X presents site-specific outdoor installations throughout the Coachella Valley. Two Los Angeles artists have new work on display.