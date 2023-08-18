Latino Actors And Writers Pack Picket Lines In Solidarity

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Latino actors and writers crowded on the sidewalks outside the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank Friday as part of a joint picket.

There were some big names among the crowd who were there to support the strike but also to highlight the underrepresentation of Latinos in Hollywood.

Actor Edward James Olmos said solidarity is important.

“The key always has been the unity of humankind to help each other... And this is under the understanding of trying to bring an awareness to a difficulty within the community,” Olmos said.

A UCLA study found Latino actors got only 7% of film leads in 2021.

Striking actors and writers underneath a poster for Blue Beetle, a DC superhero film with a Latino lead. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Blue Beetle, the new DC superhero movie opening this weekend, bucks the trend with a Latino director, writer, and star.

Posters for the film are plastered on the walls of the Warners lot. But due to strike rules the film’s stars can’t promote it.

Striking actor Jessica Marie Garcia said she sees the strike as a necessary evil, but: “We’re all terrified. There are films that are coming out that could really change the narrative for us... There’s so much money in our people, and I feel like we’ve been left out of the conversation for so long.”

Striking actors, writers, and allies brought musical instruments to picket line hosted by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Latinx committees on August 18, 2023. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist) A sign reads "Pochas Unidas for Fair Pay" at the picket line hosted by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Latinx committees. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Jorge Rivera, vice chair of the Latinx Writers Committee for the Writers Guild of America West helped organize Friday’s joint picket.

“We’ve got issues to address after the strike, and so we’ll be fighting to the end of the strike, and we’ll be fighting after the strike,” Rivera said.

Friday’s action comes as the WGA continues to meet with studios and streamers. A week ago, the WGA negotiating committee said it had received a counter proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Jorge Rivera, one of the organizers of the joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA Latinx picket line, speaks to striking writers and actors in front of Warner Bros. Studios on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

“We will evaluate their offer and, after deliberation, go back to them with the WGA’s response next week,” the WGA said in a statement.

Latinx Writers Committee chair Christina Piña said writers in her community were struggling more than three months into the WGA strike.

“We were just talking to a few of our friends here at the picket. They have already taken other jobs... And they’re still showing up here regardless even with times being tough... We know that this is a hard, hard battle. But we know it’s one that must be fought,” Piña said.

Actor Edward James Olmos at the picket line hosted by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Latinx committees. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Edward James Olmos

On solidarity between Latino actors and writers:

Michelle C. Bonilla, a strike captain with SAG-AFTRA, at the Latinx-focused picket line in front of Warner Bros. on August, 18, 2023. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Michelle C. Bonilla

Alejandro Brugues at the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line in front of Warner Bros. Studios. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Alejandro Brugues

Regarding the sign he was carrying (which read "I didn’t escape an oppressive regime to put up with this shit"):

Jessica Marie Garcia, an actor known for her roles in How to Get Away with Murder and On My Block, joined the picket line at Warner Bros. Studio on August 18, 2023. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Jessica Marie Garcia

Jorge Rivera, one of the organizers of the joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA Latinx picket line, in front of Warner Bros. on August 18, 2023. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Jorge Rivera

Grace Lizzo join the picket lines at the join SAG-AFTRA and WGA Latinx-focused event. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Grace Lizzo

Elí Hernandez holds a sign that reads "strike" in Spanish at the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA Latinx focused picket line in front of Warner Bros. Studios. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Elí Hernandez

(Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Cristina Piña

Gretchen Cooper-Hernandez at the picket line. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)