We Explain L.A.
Arts and Entertainment

LA Rapper Drakeo The Ruler's Family Seeks $20 Million In Wrongful Death Suit

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Jan 28, 2022 11:02 AM
Drakeo The Ruler is smiling widely, holding up a pile of thick platinum chains that hand around his neck. Other people mill about next to him and behind him.
Drakeo the Ruler at Saweetie's Freaknik Birthday Party at Guys Sound Stage in West Hollywood on Jul. 2, 2021
(Walik Goshorn
/
MediaPunch)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The family of Drakeo the Ruler is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation and the promoters of the Once Upon a Time in LA Festival … claiming there was a lack of security at the event.

The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed backstage during the December 18th music festival. Tianna Purdue, the mother of Drakeo's son, says she keeps thinking about how many times she has to tell him that he can't see his dad anymore.

"It just sucks for Caiden because he's only five, and his dad's life was [taken] away from him. He's not going to be able to grow up with his dad anymore. He was ripped away from all opportunities that he had with his dad," Purdue said.

She questions how so many people were able to get backstage that night. "It just doesn't make sense. How did these people get through?" Purdue said.

The lawyers representing the family say they're seeking at minimum $20 million in damages.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to KPCC's request for comment.

A statement from Once Upon a Time says: "The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts."

What questions do you have about the news?

