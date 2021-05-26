LA County Fair To Return In May 2022

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Starting in 2022, the L.A. County Fair will take place in May. Held at the Fairplex in Pomona, the fair has taken place in September, typically a blazing hot month here in Southern California, for the past 100 years.

Next year, the event will begin on May 5 and run through May 30, organizers announced yesterday.

Attractions will include carnival rides, performances by bands that were popular in the 1980s, petting zoos, tablescapes, shopping and, of course, fair food like candy apples, buckets of cookies and deep-fried everything . One of the fair’s main attractions is its Ferris wheel , which has been in place for most of the event’s history.

Launched in 1922 , the L.A. County Fair began as a five-day agriculture exposition. It has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few decades. These days, it typically attracts more than a million people and provides temporary employment for more than 500 workers. It yields approximately $325 million for the county.

The 2020 county fair was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the first time it has been cancelled since World War II. This year's event was also canceled but organizers will host a Fair Food experience in late September.

The 2022 event will mark the event's 100th anniversary.