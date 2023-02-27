“Everything Everywhere All At Once” Sweeps SAG Awards
The independent hit Everything Everywhere All At Once swept Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking the best ensemble award and three other trophies for its cast.
With its four wins, the multidimensional dramedy became the biggest winner in the 29 years of the SAG Awards, considered an important harbinger for the Oscars, as actors make up the biggest voting bloc in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
In addition to collecting the SAG ensemble prize (the equivalent of the guild’s best picture award), Everything Everywhere All at Once was recognized for best lead actress for Michelle Yeoh, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis for supporting actress.
Brendan Fraser, the star of The Whale, was named best lead actor.
“This is not just for me,” Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. “This is for every little girl who looks like me…..So many of us need this. We want to be seen. We want to be heard.”
In other major guild awards presented over the last week, Everything Everywhere All at Once won the best picture award from the Producers Guild of America, while the film’s directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, won the top prize from the Directors Guild of America.
