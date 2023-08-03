Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 4 - 6

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Events

Friday, Aug. 4; 7 - 10 p.m.

CRAZY4CULT / Nan Lawson

Gallery1988 Pop-up

1056 S. Fairfax, Mid-Wilshire

The beloved pop culture gallery returns to open two new shows at a new location. The gallery’s most popular group show CRAZY4CULT features a new collection of movie-inspired art. The works will be available at the gallery on Friday, with remaining pieces available online on Saturday. Also on view at the gallery are new works by Nan Lawson in the solo show, Terrain.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 4 - Sunday, Aug. 6; 8 - 11 p.m.

Summer Swing Nights 2023

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport St., El Segundo

Bust out your dancing shoes as Swing Nights return with a 13-member, vocal harmonic jazz big band. Sing, dance, nosh, shop from vendors and check out the museum’s vintage cars. Lessons are available at 7 p.m. if you need to brush up on your moves.

COST: Tickets start at $40 for adults, $20 for children; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 4 - Sunday, Aug. 6

Pacific Opera Project: Engelbert Humperdink’s Hansel & Gretel

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

Watch an hour-long production of POP’s opera based on the tale by the Brothers Grimm. Sung in English with mezzo-soprano Christine Li as Hansel, soprano Tiffany Ho as Gretel, and mezzo-soprano Jessica Mamey as the Witch, the opera is appropriate for all ages and is free with admission to the gardens . The show takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

COST: $5 - $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 5; 9 a.m.

East LA Food Tour Bike Ride

East Los Angeles Civic Center

4801 E. 3rd St., East Los Angeles

Indulge in food and then burn off the calories at this event from East L.A. Moves, People for Mobility Justice, Public Matters and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. Ride your bike or take public transit to food establishments featured in the forthcoming East L.A. Moves/El Este Se Mueve Food Guide, which highlights East L.A. eateries easily accessible by public or people-powered means. The route is approximately four miles long.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, Aug. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 6; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Converse Creators Studio Pop-Up

The Grove (across from AMC Theaters)

189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax

Sneakerheads can customize their favorite pair of Converse — from the ones they’re currently wearing to a new pair from in-store. Attendees who purchase a new pair of Chucks will have access to a full customization experience from local artists. Those with already-loved Converse can trick them out with patches, pins and other items. Stop by and listen to DJ sets happening throughout the day

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 5; 6 - 10 p.m.

Dedicated to You: A Tribute to Art Laboe

Grand Performances

350 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Grand Performances hosts a tribute concert to the late radio host Art Laboe, who brought diverse audiences together through music. Presented by dublab and Hello Stranger, the lineup includes performances by Aaron Frazer (Durand Jones & The Indications), Norman Carter (The Delfonics), Diamond Ortiz, Irene Diaz, Moniquea, Vicky Tafoya, Myron Glasper and DJs Ruben Molina, Soulera 5150 and Spiñorita.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 6

Hard Summer

L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park and BMO Stadium

3911 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

The quintessential midsummer music festival returns with a strong electronic and hip-hop DJs and artists lineup. The headliners include Kaskade b2b with John Summit (Saturday) and Skrillex b2b with Four Tet (Sunday). Other performers include Diplo, Fat Joe, Oliver Tree, Yung Bae, 21 Savage and Kid Cudi. If you can’t make the festival, there are plenty of pre-parties and after-parties.

COST: Varies, limited availability; MORE INFO

Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights hosts a Magic Market this weekend. (Christine N. Ziemba / LAist)

Saturday, Aug. 5; 5 - 10 p.m.

Magic Market

Heritage Square Museum

3510 Pasadena Ave., Montecito Heights

Head to the Victorian homes in the heart of the city for an afternoon of tarot readings, yoga, sound healing, music, vegan food and historic house tours. Vendors will sell vintage items, plants, spiritual products and art. No parking or entry or access from Homer Street.

COST: $7 admission, house tours $7 extra; MORE INFO

A brown tabby kitten is up for adoption at CatCon 2022 at the Pasadena Convention Center in October 2022 in Pasadena. CatCon 2023 returns this weekend. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, Aug. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 6

CatCon

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E. Green St., Pasadena

The cat-centric pop culture event returns for its fifth-anniversary edition. Kitty culture and pop culture collide for a weekend of immersive experiences, workshops and vendors. Meet celebs and influencers, including Adventure Cat Leo, Bowie the Siberian, Don’t Stop Meowing, One_Eared_Uno, Two Crazy Cat Ladies, and others. In addition to vendors, view the Karma is a Cat Art Show (which pays homage to Taylor Swift) and an AI exhibit, Cat-GPT: The Future is Meow.

COST: $40 - $150; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 5; 12 p.m.

Night of the Living Dead / The Brother from Another Planet

ARRAY Creative Campus

Amanda Theater

180 Glendale Blvd., Historic Filipinotown

ARRAY's film series Hollywood Africans is Inspired by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting, Hollywood Africans in Front of the Chinese Theater with Footprints of Movie Stars. On Saturday, head to the campus and collective created by filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s as they screen Night of the Living Dead (1968) at noon and The Brother from Another Planet (1984) at 3 p.m.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 6

Peace on Your Wings

Aratani Theatre

Japanese American Cultural & Community Center

244 San Pedro St., downtown L.A.

The Ohana Arts youth theater company travels from Honolulu to L.A. for three performances of the new musical Peace on Your Wings, coinciding with the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing. The show is inspired by the true story of Sadako Sasaki. She was 2-years-old when the bomb was dropped, and 10 years later developed leukemia. Following a Japanese tradition of folding 1,000 origami to make a wish, Sadako and her friends embark on a quest for restored health. Sadako became an international symbol for peace and inspired a youth movement. Before the Sunday matinee, people of all ages can participate in the crane-folding lesson/activity "1,000 Paper Cranes for Hiroshima."

COST: $20 - $75; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 6; 4 p.m.

2023 Garden Concerts for Kids: Renee & Jeremy

Getty Center’s Central Garden

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The Getty’s annual summer program returns, featuring some of the best children’s musical artists from around the world. Bring a picnic blanket and food (but leave lawn chairs at home). Food and beverages will be available for purchase onsite. This weekend, hear indie-folk originals and classic covers of Renee & Jeremy (Renee Stahl and Jeremy Toback). Upcoming weekends feature Sonia De Los Santos (Aug. 12 - 13) and Pierce Freelon (Aug. 19 - 20).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 6; 12 p.m.

88rising’s Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival

Brookside at The Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

The all-ages music festival returns to SoCal, putting a spotlight on Asian-centric music, art and cuisine. The music lineup includes DPR Live, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Rina Sawayama, ZEDD and TOKiMONSTA. Food lineup includes All Dat Dumpling, Baozza, Luckyball Korean BBQ, Bone Kettle, and Head In The Clouds’ new BOBA VILLAGE experience. Signature Johnnie Walker cocktails available for purchase for those 21+.

COST: Passes start at $269; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 5; 8 p.m.

7th Annual Boleros de Noche

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood Hills

Listen to classic Puerto Rican romantic ballads as performed by Trío Remembranza, one of the top active bolero groups from the island. The evening also features an all-bolero repertoire by Martha Gonzalez, the Grammy Award-winning Chicana musician, composer, feminist music scholar and founding member of the band Quetzal. (A second show has been added on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Seventh Place in downtown L.A.)

COST: $55 - $95; MORE INFO



Sunday, Aug. 6; 1 - 8 p.m.

Books & Brews

Mt. Lowe Brewing Co.

150 East Saint Joseph St., Arcadia

Mt. Lowe Brewing partners with Octavia's Bookshelf and Underdog Bookstore for its first bookfair for adults. Browse books, swap books, view art, play games and sip on brews and book-related beer cocktails.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 6; 2 - 10 p.m.

Boogie Nights Festival: Sugar Hill Gang, Rose Royce

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.

Get on up at an afternoon of funk, soul and hip hop by the Sugar Hill Gang, Rose Royce, Mary Jane Girls, Rick James and One Way Featuring Al Hudson. Ages 21+.

COST: FREE - $100; MORE INFO

GRLSWIRL's 2nd annual SurfSkate Fest takes place on Saturday in Venice. (Courtesy of GRLSWIRL)

Outdoor Pick

SurfSkate Fest

The Venice-based GRL SWRL , an inclusive skate community, celebrates on Saturday, Aug. 5, paying homage to SurfSkate culture, 50 years after the creation of Z-boys. There will be a morning paddle out, a surfskate competition with VIP judges, a premiere of the GRL SWRL documentary and a dance party under the Venice sign. Come watch, learn or support the surf and skate communities. The SurfSkate Fest takes place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Venice Beach. Tickets are $8 - $35.

Viewing Pick

NOIR CITY: Hollywood

American Cinematheque and the Film Noir Foundation present the Noir City film showcase from Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. Watch movies from the height of Hollywood’s noir movement,1947 - 1948. The Film Noir Foundation’s Eddie Muller and Alan K. Rode introduce 23 films over 10 days including Key Largo, Sorry, Wrong Number, The Velvet Touch and The Big Clock. Tickets: $8 - $15 .

Pali Wine Co.'s Anaheim outpost celebrates National Oyster Day (Sat, August 5) with a one-day oyster special. (Courtesy of Pali Wine Co. )

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Fuil Wines holds a pop-up tasting room featuring its current offerings, rarer library wines and previews of fall releases. Owner and winemaker Matt Espiro Jaeger pours on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Bodevi Wine & Espresso Bar in San Fernando. Tickets are $10 for two tastings. Ages 21+.

holds a pop-up tasting room featuring its current offerings, rarer library wines and previews of fall releases. Owner and winemaker Matt Espiro Jaeger pours on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Bodevi Wine & Espresso Bar in San Fernando. are $10 for two tastings. Ages 21+. Goodboybob Santa Monica holds a Taste of Ethiopia pop-up on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sample five traditional Ethiopian dishes as well as goodboybob’s single-origin Ethiopia Dansio Horsa coffee. Additionally, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony crafted using traditional methods will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The family-owned Pali Wines celebrates National Oyster Day on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a one-day special at their Anaheim tasting room at the Anaheim Packing District. Choose from a half-dozen oysters for $12 all day and a $40 combo of half a dozen oysters plus a half-liter carafe of Pali Sparkling Wine.

at the Anaheim Packing District. Choose from a half-dozen oysters for $12 all day and a $40 combo of half a dozen oysters plus a half-liter carafe of Pali Sparkling Wine. The 23rd Annual Taste of Ecuador Food Festival & Parade takes place on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Placita Olvera in downtown L.A. Taste ceviche, empanadas, llapingachos and other treats, while shopping from Ecuadorian vendors and taking in dance and music performances. Free admission.

takes place on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Placita Olvera in downtown L.A. Taste ceviche, empanadas, llapingachos and other treats, while shopping from Ecuadorian vendors and taking in dance and music performances. Free admission. It’s International Beer Day on Friday, Aug. 4, and The Portofino in Redondo Beach celebrates in style. On Friday, anyone (21+) who says the codeword "Adolphus" at the hotel's restaurant Baleen can get a complimentary tasting of the hotel’s new pilsner made exclusively for the hotel by Melvin Brewing in Wyoming. The beer will also be available on Saturday and Sunday at the hotel's summer series, Pedals & Pints , including free VIP bike parking and beer tastings.

in Redondo Beach celebrates in style. On Friday, anyone (21+) who says the codeword "Adolphus" at the hotel's restaurant Baleen can get a complimentary tasting of the hotel’s new pilsner made exclusively for the hotel by Melvin Brewing in Wyoming. The beer will also be available on Saturday and Sunday at the hotel's summer series, , including free VIP bike parking and beer tastings. The Michelin-starred restaurant group Sushi by Scratch begins a 60-day omakase menu pop-up at The Beverly Wilshire every night beginning Aug. 4. The dinner features a California-inspired 17-course nigiri tasting menu. Reservations ($165) are strongly recommended.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m., Ginza Nishikawa (the artisanal Japanese milk bread bakery) holds its first Nishikawa Night Market at Control in the Sawtelle neighborhood. The night features vendors serving Ginza Nishikawa shokupan-based items for sale, including Main Chick Hot Chicken, GoodSteak, The Melt Factory, GG Kitchen and Sweet Rose Creamery. A full-service bar will be available on-site, and a DJ provides the tunes throughout the night. The event is free and open to all ages.