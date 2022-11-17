Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.



Friday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Nov. 20

DesignerCon

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim

Add to your collectible collections or get your holiday shopping done at a convention that showcases toys, designer apparel and pop art. Highlights include Japanese-based Medicom Toy pieces from Doktor A, The OBANOTH (Hannah Webb), SHAG and Nina Palomba, plus Greg Mike’s 1000% and icon Shepard Fairey’s FIRST 400% and 100% BE@RBRICK Set, complete with signing. Sony Pictures Animation also celebrates 20 years with special programming throughout the weekend. Friday entry is for VIP passholders only.

COST: $25 - $90; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Nov. 27

Los Angeles Auto Show

L.A. Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Check out vehicles from both startups and established carmakers at the 115th anniversary of the show, which includes displays from Alfa Romeo, Charge Cars, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, INDI EV, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo, among others. Take test drives or check out interactive activations. Stop by Kentia Hall to visit The Garage, with its focus on California car culture: customs, lowriders and aftermarket accessories.

COST: $6 - $100; MORE INFO

Los Angeles Zoo Lights returns for the holiday season. (Jamie Pham/GLAZA)

Friday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

LA Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

Take a 90-minute stroll through the Zoo’s new nighttime winter attraction that transforms its grounds into an immersive landscape. View lantern sculptures of animals among the gardens. The wildlife-centric LED-lights display features more than 30 animals including giraffes, elephants, orangutans, lemurs, koalas and condors. Throughout the run there are VIP experiences including themed happy hours and family New Year’s Eve.

COST: Tickets start at $27 for children, $34 for adults; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 19; 8 p.m.

YACHT: The Computer Accent Live, Film + Concert

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd., Westlake

Attend the L.A. premiere celebration of The Computer Accent, a documentary that tracks the band’s multiyear experimentation with AI. The band meets with research scientists, hackers, computer music experts and critics, then faces human limitations in the studio. There’s a post-screening conversation and Q&A with directors Sebastian Pardo, Riel Roch-Decter and the band, followed by a performance of Chain Tripping by YACHT.

COST: $21.99; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 19; 3 p.m.

Don't Tell My Mother!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Nikki Levy hosts an afternoon of storytelling featuring true tales that moms should never know. Storytellers are Matt Marr (Reality Gays), Ashley Ray (TV, I Say), Aiko Tanaka (America's Got Talent) with music by Abby Posner.

COST: $20 - $35; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 20; 12 - 12 p.m.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater's 24-Hour Telethon

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Blvd., Highland Park

Join in a 24-hour “telethon” extravaganza that kicks off the theater’s fundraising season. Watch artists and performers, both puppets and humans, take part in the fun. The show is available to watch in-person or online. Surprise guests drop in to perform every other hour throughout the telethon.

COST: FREE - $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 20

ComplexCon / Eat Your Feed Festival

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

The festival and expo returns for its seventh year, bringing together pop culture, music, art, food, sneakers and design inspo. Japanese graphic artist Verdy serves as this year’s artistic director. The Eat Your Feed Festival is the first collaboration between the internet’s culinary brands First We Feast and Tasty, where food fans can meet their favorite creators and then discover and taste the future of food.

COST: $117.76 - $600; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 20

Dance Destination: Temecula!

Old Town Temecula Community Theater

42051 Main St., Temecula

Backhaus Dance celebrates its 20th anniversary season with a weekend residency in Temecula. The dance performance takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and a free, 90-minute master class follows on Sunday at 11 a.m.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Jan. 1

The Science of Gingerbread

Discovery Cube

11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar

2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana

Both the L.A. and Orange County locations of the Discovery Cube, SoCal’s largest children's science museum, are asking for makers and bakers to participate in its annual holiday competition and celebration of gingerbread. Watch the spirit of the season come alive as builders of all ages submit creative displays. Additional onsite activities include cookie decorating, storytime, Lego Engineering Tables and visits with Santa.

COST: $13.95 - $16.95; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 19; 9 p.m.

The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers

The Hotel Café

1623 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, bring their blend of gospel, blues and Americana to the intimate venue. RJ Bloke opens the night at 9 p.m., and Francis Blume Closes at 11 p.m. This is a 21+ venue.

COST: $18; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Dec. 18

Clyde’s

Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum

601 W. Temple St., downtown L.A.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey bring Clyde’s, a co-production with Goodman Theatre in Chicago, to L.A. for a limited time. Tamberla Perry plays the hot-tempered Clyde, whose truck stop café’s kitchen staff of formerly incarcerated people all dream of creating the perfect sandwich. Friday, Nov. 18, is Black-Owned Business Night ($50 entry) with a preshow event starting at 6 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 20; 11 a.m.

22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows

Art Theatre of Long Beach

2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach

After a two-year hiatus, the touring animation show returns with 10 films (nine recent, along with one restored classic). The films focus on the anxieties and hopes of a world in crisis, featuring a number of animation techniques, from stop-motion to hand-drawn to computer-aided design.

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO

The Queen's Cartoonists perform at the Carpenter Center at Cal State Long Beach. (Lindsey Thoeng)

Sunday, Nov. 20; 2 p.m.

The Queen’s Cartoonists

Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center

California State University Long Beach

6200 E Atherton St., Long Beach

The multimedia comedy troupe brings its holiday show to the stage, combining jazz with traditional holiday cartoons. The night features the music of Danny Elfman, John Williams, Alf Clausen and surprises.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

Take a one-mile nighttime stroll through the garden's foliage, which will be illuminated with interactive installations. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of “stained glass” creations from contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO; Flower Power on the Promenade; and lighting effects in the Ancient Forest. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are rain-or-shine.

COST: $22 - $40; MORE INFO

The Great Los Angeles Walk returns on Saturday for a walk across the city to the Pacific Ocean. (Courtesy of Michael Schneider)

17th Annual Great Los Angeles Walk

The annual event — held the Saturday before Thanksgiving — brings hundreds of Angelenos together to hit the sidewalks on a trek across Los Angeles. For the first time since 2009, the Great Los Angeles Walk leads from Historic West Adams to the ocean. Meet at the Exposition Park rose garden at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19, and head to Adams and Figueroa (home to both the historic St. Vincent de Paul church and SoCal AAA headquarters), and continue down Adams Blvd. to Culver City, Washington Blvd., and then to Venice Beach. The walk is completely free, and it’s up to participants to decide how much of the route they want to take.

Bad Axe

David Siev’s personal documentary Bad Axe opens both theatrically and on demand on Friday, Nov. 18. The critically lauded film follows a close Asian American family in rural Michigan who struggle to keep their restaurant open as they face the start of a global pandemic, racial tensions and the past trauma of Cambodia’s “killing fields.” The film also doubles as a portrait of life in rural America in 2020.

Bari's new head chef Robert Jones offers dishes such as Fiori di Zucca: squash blossoms with ricotta and hazelnuts. (Courtesy of Bari)

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

